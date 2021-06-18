The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) has developed a new rack card to promote the state’s Farmers Markets to tourists across the state.
The promotional cards will appear in five Interstate Welcome Centers along Interstate 29 and 90 including Valley Springs, Chamberlain, Wilmot, Vermillion and Spearfish. Additionally, they will appear at other tourist sites such as Bear Country, Cosmos, Al’s Oasis, KOA campgrounds, hotels, museums and Chamber of Commerce locations — over 140 places across the state.
The rack cards will appear with other tourism brochures to share market locations with visitors as they travel across South Dakota. The card displays a QR code for users to scan with their mobile phone camera (or other mobile device), which links them to the SDSPA Farmers Market website, featuring over 40 market locations.
The webpage features a Google map of the market locations in the state. It also provides a listing for each market, indicating the community and displaying a direct link to each market’s website or social media site. Each market has a details button the user can click for more information such as hours, months open, types of products and other market specific information.
We ask that farmers markets across the state verify and update their market information so visitors have the latest details about our South Dakota farmers markets. check your listing on our Farmers Market Page (https://sdspecialtyproducers.org/find-local-foods/farmers-markets/). If you need to add your farmers market or make changes or additions, please complete this form (https://forms.gle/KxxMdz7L4FtsJ1tr9). If your market is no longer in business, also contact SDSPA (sdspamarketing@gmail.com) to share this update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.