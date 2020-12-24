South Dakota recorded 41 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two in Yankton County and one in Charles Mix County — in Thursday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
In Nebraska, 40 new deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Yankton received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID vaccine and saw its first injections on the morning of Christmas Eve.
South Dakota’s new deaths raised the state toll to 1,430, of which 484 have occurred in December, an increase of 51%.
The state also reported 500 new infections.
Yankton County’s deaths raised its toll to 25, of which 16 have been recorded in December. Seven deaths have been reported in the last week.
The county also recorded nine new infections Thursday, the first time it hasn’t reached double figures in new cases since Dec. 1.
Charles Mix County’s death was its 11th overall and first since reporting three new deaths on Dec. 10.
Also locally, Clay County saw 10 new infections and Union County recorded 16 new cases.
Yankton County received its Moderna doses Wednesday. According to an Avera press release, “Hospital officials were very grateful to the delivery driver who braved blizzard conditions on Wednesday to get the vaccine to Yankton.”
The first shots were administered Thursday morning. Dr. Benjamin Aaker, an emergency medicine physician at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital who also serves as president of the South Dakota State Medical Association, was among those to receive the vaccine.
“I’m so pleased to be able to get vaccinated today to help my family, my neighbors and all my patients by trying not to get them sick,” he said in a press release. “The vaccine has a great safety profile. I’m not worried about its safety at all and think it will be great for our communities. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it becomes available.”
After receiving the shot, he said: “I barely felt it. It’s easy for everyone to do.”
Chris Beltz, a radiology technician at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, also received an injection
“The reason for getting vaccinated is to help protect people around you — especially for those at risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” he said. “Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent COVID-19. I'm doing this for family, friends and those with whom I may come in contact.”
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Thursday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 96,546 (+500: 372 confirmed, 128 probable);
• Active Cases — 7,098 (-216);
• Recoveries — 88,018 (+681);
• Hospitalizations — 5,503 ever hospitalized (+11); 312 currently hospitalized (-25);
• Testing — 5,517 new tests processed; 1,384 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 9,770 (+1,372).
In Nebraska, the 40 new deaths posted by the DHHS late Wednesday raised the state toll to 1,561. There have been 498 deaths this month.
The state also recorded 1,338 new cases.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 159,662 (+1,338);
• Recoveries — 96,706;
• Hospitalizations — 5,064 ever hospitalized (+28); 572 currently hospitalized (+6);
• Testing — 19,447 new tests processed; 4,494 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.