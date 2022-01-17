Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids

VERMILLION — Sunday felt a lot like the plot of the movie “Groundhog Day,” said Becky Rider, a retired Vermillion band teacher and advocate for the community’s youth.
In that film, a television weatherman covering the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, becomes trapped in a time loop, forcing him to relive Feb. 2 repeatedly.
A year ago, citizens of Vermillion gathered to show support for transgender, LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit individuals, Rider said during a Jan. 16 rally at Ratingen Platz in downtown Vermillion to show support to that segment of the state’s population.
Approximately 100 individuals found themselves gathering once again Sunday to express to the South Dakota Legislature that they believe measures they are currently considering are wrong and discriminatory.
The object of last year’s protest was a House bill that would have banned transgender women and girls from competing on the sports teams that match their gender identity. That legislation ultimately failed.
This year, two bills have been introduced that, if either is approved, would ban transgender youth from playing on the sports team consistent with their gender identity (HB 1006 and SB 46).
Another piece of legislation being considered would ban transgender students access to locker rooms consistent with their gender identity (HB 1005).
“It’s a crazy thing; there is this interesting experience that happens. There is this opposition that happens from people who put together bills that limit our transgender community and most often target our transgender youth, which is really disturbing and difficult, really, to understand,” Mark Daniels, a clinical psychologist from Vermillion, said. “But, at the same time what it allows us to do — in those crazy times when we struggle to make meaning out of really difficult things — it allows us to come together in opposition — as trans, normal, binary, Two Spirit People, as allies, as family members, as advocates, as activists, as human beings — it allows us to come together and that’s a really powerful thing.”
The Legislature kicks around a lot of incendiary language or “misleading language like ‘protecting women’s sports.’ We’re not protecting women. Women don’t need to be protected from trans women or trans teammates,” Rider said. “So, call it what it is: It’s discrimination usurped against a certain class of South Dakotans … if you don’t want that, then you have to raise your voice. Whether your voice works or not, you have to use your vote.
She noted that a couple of years ago, in response to similar legislation, Susan Williams began the Transformation Project Advocacy Network in South Dakota, adding that those who gathered at Sunday’s rally support the local transgender population.
“Your neighbors are here for you and against all odds and ugly opposition, your school board is here for you,” Rider said, referring to a “Gender Equity and Access” policy approved by the Vermillion School Board last month designed to help the Vermillion School District protect the civil rights of transgender students and address the issue of gender identity in school accommodations, including restrooms.
“The Transformation Project offers family support groups for families of trans kids,” Rider said. “We offer Marty’s Closet in downtown Sioux Falls.”
It’s a place where transgender individuals can shop privately for clothing that reflects their gender identity.
Rider noted that the Transformation Project, the ACLU and other groups supportive of transgender and LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit individuals have come together to fund a paid lobbyist in Pierre during this legislative session.
“You have lots of support and when you need to take a rest, rest; and when you need to fight, fight,” she said. “Just know that the Vermillion community will be here for you.”
A middle school student identified as Jay spoke in a hushed tone to the crowd. Daniels noted in his introduction that the young person had never spoken before a crowd before.
“I think the rally is a great way to catch the attention of others as well as spreading awareness and expressing concern,” Jay said, noting that personal research has uncovered several instances when members of the trans community become the victims of violence and death. “One thing that I can’t shake is their deaths can’t be justified. There was no valid reason for the fatalities … we need to protect trans kids so no one else’s name ends up on that list (of fatalities).”
“Thank you so much for being out here today. It means a lot to see how many people are willing to stand here and fight for trans kids and say that they belong in South Dakota and should be protected,” said April Carrillo, an assistant professor of criminal justice at the University of South Dakota, focusing on LGBTQ+ and their treatment by the criminal legal system.
Measures hostile to the transgender community that have been introduced by the South Dakota lawmakers, Carrillo said, “increase the likelihood for trans kids to experience mental health issues and drop out of schools.”
She noted that the first student/education issue the Legislature has chosen to address involves transgender students at a time when teachers are overworked and underpaid and “scramble for dollar bills on a hockey rink.
“Our students don’t have equal access to COVID testing; they just have to roll the dice if they get infected and even before the pandemic, students went to school hungry and had inequitable access to the internet — an educational opportunity based on income and location,” Carrillo said. “Make no mistake — these laws, at the core of them, are targeting children for who they are.”
The activism of citizens like those who showed up for Sunday’s rally is one of the reasons that legislation that is discriminatory toward the transgender population has not yet become law, said Mike Phelan of Vermillion.
But he noted that five South Dakota senators who voted against a similar bill introduced by Gov. Kristi Noem last year voted in favor of it at a committee meeting last Friday.
“It’s going to be a long fight. There will be days where it feels like we’re losing. There will be days when you can’t see how we can come out of this positive. We will,” Phelan said. “There will be days when it looks like we’ve won and all of sudden it will be snatched back at the last second. That happened many times with different bills last year.
“But, because of the activism showed among us today, trans people around the state will know that’s not who we are. That’s not where our South Dakota values are,” he said.
