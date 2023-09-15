After attending an Ivy League school, Dave Lesher knew where he was headed following graduation — back to his hometown of Yankton.
A Yankton High School graduate, he pursued his communications degree at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
“I never wanted to leave Yankton. It wasn’t from any desire not to be here,” he said. “But I grew up in Philadelphia until my family moved to Yankton when I was about 10 years old, and both sides of my family were from the East Coast.”
Lesher chose Cornell, finding a good fit with the school, its location and its strong media studies program. After completing college, he made stops at New York and Ohio stations.
“After graduating from Cornell, I had a couple of jobs elsewhere and decided I didn’t want to be away from home anymore. I returned for good to Yankton in 1989.”
Nearly 35 years later, Lesher has received recognition for his lifetime of work. He recently received the 2023 South Dakota Broadcaster of the Year award, accepting it at the annual South Dakota Broadcasters Association convention.
He has found a home at Riverfront Broadcasting, which now consists of two FM stations, one AM station with an FM translator and one online radio station.
He currently serves as operations manager for the four stations: KYNT, the Current, the KKYA and the DAM 94.3. “I manage the radio part of the radio business, but I also happen to be a salesman,” he said.
TEAM EFFORT
With decades of radio experience, Lesher also plays another important role — mentor.
“I really like working with young people,” he said. “It’s a favorite part of my job.”
General manager Curt Dykstra agrees, pointing to Lesher’s influence on generations of young broadcasters as they serve their listeners and launch their careers.
“With Dave, it’s been his dedication. Broadcasting is a lifestyle, not a job. He has shown tremendous commitment to our product and helping others become the best they can be,” Dykstra said.
“Dave has trained more than 100 different people over the years. He has been very patient with them, and he has remained a great ambassador of our radio station and broadcasting in general.”
Lesher credits his Broadcaster of the Year award to a total team effort.
“I have good people above and below me. We have Doyle and Carolyn Becker as owners, and Curt Dykstra as general manager, but we also have a whole lot of really good people on our full-time staff, and we’ve had good luck with our part-timers,” he said.
“At any given time, these people go above and beyond what they’re expected to do. If it wasn’t for all these people working together on the same team, I wouldn’t have won this award.”
HOMETOWN NEWS
Lesher said he has always held a love for Yankton and his people, and his work at KYNT and the other stations has allowed him to remain an important part of community life.
“There is a great satisfaction in being able to do what you want and where you want to do it,” he said.
Lesher said he finds a special satisfaction of kicking off the early-morning broadcast, sifting through the news to create a broadcast providing what readers need in as little as five minutes.
“We get it down to a few essential things,” Lesher said. “We tell our listeners not only the important news of the day but also something that gets them going, having a good time and a great day.”
On-air personality Jeff Erickson carries the baton, providing a “Good News” segment in addition to the local news.
“You can get your news from a lot of different places, but there are a lot of people doing good things for other people,” Lesher said. “Jeff and I believe we want to share those stories, too. In today’s world, we really need those kinds of stories.”
Yankton has surpassed 15,000 residents, reaching an estimated 20,000 residents including the Lewis and Clark Lake area. However, Lesher noted the community is surrounded by Sioux Falls with about 200,000 residents and Sioux City with around 100,000 residents.
“One thing I would say about Yankton is that it is a very competitive (media) market. We have competition right here in town, and we have competition from Sioux Falls and Sioux City,” he said.
“We need to be sharper than if Yankton was in the middle of nowhere. If it was just us and another station, we would duke it out. But it’s really easy for our listeners to pick up Sioux Falls and Sioux City stations, so we have a lot of really strong (broadcast) competition.
CHANGING TIMES
Yankton remains a very friendly and beautiful community that attracts and retains residents and visitors, Lesher said. However, the River City doesn’t find itself immune from crime and the other realities of today’s society.
Those stories include multiple murders, drug offenses and other major crimes.
“There have been some really breaking, impactful stories recently, more than there was at any time during the last 10-15 year,” he said. “I can’t believe how harsh the news (stories) have become.”
During the 1990s, Lesher said he and the stations found themselves at a crossroads.
“(Former KYNT on-air personality) Scott Kooistra had just gotten a great job offer in Minneapolis and went there. It also happened to be the same time as when AM stations were beginning to struggle against FM stations,” he said.
“In the 1990s, there was pressure to go all-talk or all-sports talk or maybe the classical music format. Country also had a great deal of interest. We had to decide how we could remain a viable radio station.”
The owners chose a locally focused, full-service station, a move Lesher supported.
“It was like Yankton was our campus, and we were the student radio station,” he said, noting a heavy emphasis on local news, events, organizations, sports and personalities.
Both Lesher and Dykstra talked about the 24-hour news cycle and the multiple ways in which the public can receive its news. Social media has also impacted the way in which readers and listeners seek our their news.
“The (media) business has changed tremendously over the years, and people are changing their expectations,” Dykstra said. “We have made those adjustments.”
Lesher agreed. “You work to keep yourself up to date on where people are getting their information and how you make it available to them,” he said.
REMAINING VITAL
The COVID-19 pandemic shook both the nation and world, including media operations, Lesher said. He considers it the most unusual time of his career.
“The pandemic created a time unlike anything we had ever experienced. We had staffing challenges and revenue challenges,” he said. “But when it all started, our owners, Doyle and Carol Becker, called us together and reminded us we were a team and were all in this together. We were going to hold things together and do the very best we can.”
The pandemic created many challenges in covering events, contacting sources and reaching audiences, Lesher said. However, it also created an increasing reliance and availability of Zoom meetings, online coverage and other ways of staying connected, he said.
The presence of a strong, accurate news source has become even more important during the pandemic and with the increasing influence of social media and a divided nation, Lesher said.
“It’s really important for people to have that resource. There are people who dabble in other media, whether it’s a satellite network or social media, and they realize they are missing the news that is going on in the community,” he said.
“They have no idea that something was going on, like a local event or the water rates going up. I think people who choose not to get their local newspaper or local radio stations are not as connected to their community, which is what we can do for them. And we’ll continue to be there for years to come.”
