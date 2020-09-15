Clay County recorded nine new positive COVID-19 tests in Tuesday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Knox County in Nebraska reported six new cases, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday, while Yankton County crossed the 300 mark in total infections.
Clay County’s new infections brought its case total to 517. There was one new hospitalization (13th to date), while there were 15 new recoveries (441). There are 72 active cases.
Yankton County recorded five new infections Tuesday, giving it 304 overall. There was one new hospitalization (16) and five new recoveries (246). The number of active cases remained at 55.
Union County added three new cases, bringing its total to 332. There were two new recoveries (274). There are 53 active cases.
Douglas County saw one new infection, its 44th to date. There was one new recovery (31). Thirteen cases are active.
Turner County saw its case total amended downward by one to 106. It recorded two new recoveries (92) and has 14 active cases.
In Nebraska, Knox County’s new infections give it 96 cases to date, while Cedar County saw its case total amended downward by one to 71.
Also Tuesday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 24 active cases (23 students, 1 staff), an increase of two from Monday. It was USD’s first net increase in active cases since Sept. 2. The total in quarantine stood at 218 (+5), including 50 on campus (+4).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported two new active COVID-19 cases, bringing its current total to eight.
Statewide in South Dakota, hospitalizations took a big jump, with 24 new hospitalizations reported (1,195 to date) and 23 more people currently hospitalized (133).
No new deaths were reported, with the state toll remaining at 184.
Other South Dakota statistics for Tuesday included:
• Total Cases — 16,994 (+195);
• Active Cases — 2,386 (-113);
• Recoveries — 14,424 (+306);
• Testing — 226,171 total tests (+2,454); 166,096 individuals tested (+957).
In Nebraska, 307 new infections were reported on the DHHS website late Monday, along with one new death, the state’s 435th.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 38,642 (+307);
• Active Cases — 8,610 (+271);
• Recoveries — 29,597 (+192);
• Hospitalizations — 2,154 ever hospitalized (+15); 176 currently hospitalized (+7);
• Testing — 407,270 total tests (+6,017).
