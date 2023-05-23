After serving 11½ years as the executive director of the Southeast CASA Program in Yankton, Sherri Rodgers-Conti is retiring from that position on May 26.
Southeast CASA, Court-Appointed Special Advocates, serves children in Clay, Bon Homme, Union, Yankton and Turner counties. The nonprofit organization provides highly trained volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children.
Rodgers-Conti, hired in September 2011, started the program in Yankton County. By April 2012, the first CASA volunteers were advocating for the best interests of the children named in Abuse and Neglect court cases.
Thus far, Southeast CASA volunteers have worked on 159 court cases involving 288 abused or severely neglected children.
“I’m grateful that I was selected in 2011 to start and then steadily grow the program so Southeast CASA now serves children in a five-county area,” Rodgers-Conti said. “This was only possible because of the support of our board members, staff, community sponsors, donors to the program, and the amazing citizens who came forward to become CASA volunteers.”
For Rodgers-Conti, the most gratifying aspect of leading the Southeast CASA Program has been the knowledge that its advocates work for the best interests of the children in their appointed cases, ensuring that the court will have the facts needed when making decisions about the children, especially on their permanent placement.
Rodgers-Conti is particularly proud of the fact that 100% of the children named in Abuse and Neglect cases in its service area have been assigned a CASA volunteer to advocate for them while in the foster care and court systems.
“Even as we expanded services into additional counties, we always had enough CASA volunteers trained and ready to advocate for the children in the Abuse and Neglect court cases,” she said. “We have never had a child on a waiting list or who went unserved by CASA. Each of our CASA volunteers is dedicated to the kids in their assigned cases and cares so much about their future. They work hard to ensure that the children’s needs and best interests are at the forefront when the Court is making decisions.”
Rodgers-Conti said she has fond memories of working with the program’s CASA volunteers, board members and Crystal Gemar, who was hired in 2016 as the CASA case manager.
“Crystal is the very best case manager a program could have, and we worked together very well,” Rodgers-Conti said. “I will miss seeing her every day. I know that the new Executive Director, Stacy Starzl Hansen, will enjoy working with Crystal, too,”
Gemar said, “Sherri was an asset to the Southeast CASA program as well as a great boss and friend. She will be truly missed. I wish her the best on her next journey in life.”
The Southeast CASA Board of Directors invites the public to attend a retirement social for Rodgers-Conti at Ben’s Brewing Station anytime from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25.
After she retires from Southeast CASA, Rodgers-Conti plans to start the Twin Silos Flower Farm, growing specialty cut flowers. She hopes to have seasonal flowers for sale this summer at the farmer’s market, at Pick Your Own Bouquet events at the farm, and eventually offering seasonal bouquet subscriptions.
“As a flower farmer, I know the work will be challenging, but I am very excited to see what varieties of flowers I can grow. Hopefully, people will be interested in buying them,” Rodgers-Conti said.
