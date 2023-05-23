Sherri Rodgers-Conti

Sherri Rodgers-Conti, who has been executive director of the Southeast CASA Program for 11 1/2 years, is retiring this Friday.

 Courtesy Photo

After serving 11½ years as the executive director of the Southeast CASA Program in Yankton, Sherri Rodgers-Conti is retiring from that position on May 26.

Southeast CASA, Court-Appointed Special Advocates, serves children in Clay, Bon Homme, Union, Yankton and Turner counties. The nonprofit organization provides highly trained volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children.

