100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 20, 1921
• The Anti Socialist Crusaders making an open-air campaign through the state exposing Townleyism in North Dakota will be in Yankton tomorrow evening and will speak on the streets.
• Fred Pyncheon’s home Thursday evening was turned over to a lot of friends who were entertained with watermelons and music.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 20, 1946
• The pupils of the “Dug-Out” school held their annual picnic, Thursday, Aug. 15. The “Dug-Out” school was one of the earliest schools in the state and was located about 10 miles northwest of Volin.
• Monty Bye last week built a 1½ horse-power motor scooter, “The Comet”, and has become an active member of the Gayville motorcycle club.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 20, 1971
• Leaving by canoe for a three-day trip down the Missouri River to their homes in Omaha, Nebraska, were three men who have been working here this summer painting the Yankton bridge. The three were part of a nine-man crew who began the project May 10 and finished yesterday.
• Contrary to popular belief, not every tree absorbs carbon dioxide and produces oxygen for human and animal life to breathe. Over-mature, dead or dying trees actually consume oxygen in the process of decaying.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 20, 1996
• A letter to the governor has turned into a surprising “dream come true” for the Yankton Youth Soccer Association. Gov. Bill Janklow announced Monday that state-owned land currently used as a golf course on the grounds of the South Dakota Human Services Center will be offered in lease to the local soccer organization for conversion into badly needed soccer fields.
• City Commissioners heard an emotional plea for financial assistance from a standing room only crowd of Yankton citizens during their initial budget workshop Monday night. Dr. Tom Stanage, President of the Yankton Community Transportation Program asked commissioners to support the program.
