Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Ryan Bloch, 37, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Terry Hausman, 57, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a probation hold.
• Eunice Garza, 31, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for driving with a revoked license.
• Andres Grant Wabasha, 24, Mitchell, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for violation of probation.
• Donavin Smith, 28, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold for driving under the influence, reckless driving, eluding law enforcement (misdemeanor), contempt and on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Seth Cressy, 26, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and on warrants for unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, driving while license is revoked, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Michael Brown, 19, Irene, was arrested Friday for a use of seatbelt violation, aggravated eluding a law enforcement officer (felony), speeding, driving with a suspended license, a stop-sign violation and driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Gerald Ishmael, 62, Vermillion, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license and substitution of license plates.
• April Krooss-Reyes, 43, Utica, was arrested Friday for speeding, contempt and driving under the influence.
• Makenzie Christensen, 18, Hurley, was arrested Friday for zero-tolerance driving under the influence/consumption of alcohol or any drug under the age of 21.
• Ambrose Tyndall, 39, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold.
• Justin Scheetz, 35, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and speeding.
• Susan Munkvold, 48, Irene, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Angel Green, 31, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Michael Flaugh, 33, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Troy Kiggins, 25, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Austin Kniffen, 27, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
