A suspect is being sought in a woman’s death that occurred in Union County last week and which is now being described as a murder.
According to a press release issued Monday afternoon, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that the state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and other law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in locating Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, of Sioux City, Iowa, who is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in Union County.
“An active no-bond arrest warrant for murder in the first degree has been issued for Castellanos-Rosales,” the press release said.
The suspect is described as a 39-year-old white/Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen in Sioux City.
According to the press release, Castellanos-Rosales “lives in Sioux City, Iowa, but may be located anywhere in the tri‐state area of Sioux City. Castellanos has access to multiple vehicles.”
The body of Jordan Beardshear, 23, of Dakota Dunes was discovered Wednesday, April 26, in a residence in Dakota Dunes. The DCI has determined her death to be a result of a homicide. A young child was found safe by law enforcement.
“We are seeking the public’s help in finding this individual,” Jackley said in the press release. “Please do not approach this individual, who is considered dangerous. We request you contact law enforcement immediately with any helpful information.”
People with information on Castellanos-Rosales’s whereabouts can contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 605-356-2679.
Agencies involved in this investigation include the DCI and Union County Sheriff’s Office.
(1) comment
Is he legal resident or a Rio Grande Frogman?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.