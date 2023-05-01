Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales

 Courtesy Photo

A suspect is being sought in a woman’s death that occurred in Union County last week and which is now being described as a murder.

According to a press release issued Monday afternoon, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that the state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and other law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in locating Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, of Sioux City, Iowa, who is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred in Union County.

Larry Skow

Is he legal resident or a Rio Grande Frogman?

Report Add Reply

