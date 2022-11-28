The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with Yankton County, will hold an open house public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 1, to gather public input for help in developing the West Yankton County Master Transportation Plan. This open house public meeting will be held at the Yankton Community Library (515 Walnut St. in Yankton) from 5:30-7 p.m.
The West Yankton County Master Transportation Plan study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight and automobile, within the area of Yankton County west of the City of Yankton and south of S.D. Highway 50. The purpose for the open house public meeting is to inform the public of the study’s intent, to record any concerns the public may have on transportation within the study area, and to gather ideas to help determine the future look of roadway, bus/transit, bicycle, and pedestrian systems within the study area.
