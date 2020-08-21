A Year Without

The world was a different place in 1983. The final episode of “M*A*S*H” broke television viewership record, a series of incidents nearly led to NATO’s Abel Archer 83 exercise triggering a nuclear confrontation with the Soviet Union and “Return of the Jedi” was released as (supposedly) the final Star Wars film.
This was also the last year that Yankton went without a Riverboat Days.
In May, summer’s last hurrah in Yankton was canceled for the first time since its 1984 inception due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But as local officials assess what it will mean in the present — financially and culturally — planners are already looking ahead to what could be next year.
Riverboat Days Committee co-chairs John Kraft and Randy Oliver say that, despite this year’s festival being canceled, the board has continued to meet since the cancellation was announced.
“We’ve still been meeting every month,” Kraft said. “We’ve kept on the monthly schedule just to stay in touch with everyone and start planning for next year.”
In 2017, Kraft told the Press & Dakotan that planning for the next year’s Riverboat Days usually coincides with the current celebration.
Even without a festival in 2020, Kraft said that planning is well underway for 2021.
“Since we’re not having this year’s event, we started back in May, basically,” he said. “We’re already working ahead for next year on some of the entertainment and vendors, and trying to find some new activities for the kids and working on all aspects of the event.”
He said preliminary planning has gotten off to a good start, though the pandemic and its effects will loom over the process for at least some time.
“We’re still getting a little bit of uncertainty from vendors, from bands and from volunteer groups just because we’re not through the pandemic yet,” he said. “There is a little bit of uncertainty yet as far as booking stuff, but I think most people we’ve talked to are willing to book out for next year. I don’t think we’ll have any trouble getting things lined up. It will just be continuing to monitor the situation.”
While the Riverboat Days Committee has shifted to planning mode, there is still the reality of the present lack of a festival, which would have occurred this weekend.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon said there’s likely to be a measurable impact in the coming months stemming from the lack of the annual festival.
“We will definitely feel that in our sales tax,” she said. “That’s always a big boost for us, so I think we’ll see that impact. We won’t see that impact, probably, until September or October because we have that lag time, but I think we’ll see that impact there.”
However, there’s no way of telling how big that impact will be, especially with the unpredictable nature of revenues this year.
“I thought we would see an impact on July’s numbers just based on all of the other things that haven’t happened,” she said.
Leon used the example of July, which saw the city record its first $1 million revenue month after two straight negative months.
However, there are also the immeasurable aspects of not having Riverboat Days — the cultural impact.
“That’s what’s really tough on a community,” Leon said. “It’s a time when families get together. I know for people who grew up in Yankton, it can be kind of a homecoming, and I know what those things are like from my own hometown. That’s hard not to have that annual, connected event and opportunity.”
However, she said it was ultimately the right decision given the current health situation.
“People understand,” she said. “It’s the right thing to do. It’s those mass gatherings that they say, ‘Those are big no-nos.’ I think Riverboat Days made a responsible decision.”
Mayor Nathan Johnson said it’s sad that 2020 will pass without a Riverboat Days, but echoed that its cancellation was in the public’s best interest and expressed hope for its future.
“Riverboat Days, for a lot of Yanktonians, marks the end of summer and the approach of fall, and we just won’t have that landmark to celebrate,” Johnson said. “That will definitely have a mental impact on people. On the other hand, I think Riverboat Days made a very wise decision based on the public health emergency we’re facing. We appreciate their partnership in doing what’s best for our community, and I think they deserve our collective thanks for that. We certainly wish them luck as they look forward to next year and, hopefully, a big return.”
Oliver said that a big return is exactly the goal for 2021.
“We’re aiming at attempting to get bigger and better bands,” Oliver said. “Financially, that’s a huge hill to climb, but we want to come back and make a statement. We want to come back and make a splash.”
Kraft said the committee is working hard to make this vision a reality.
“In order to get some of the bigger entertainment acts, we’re looking for sponsorships,” he said. “We’re out talking to some businesses. It’s a difficult time for them to talk about sponsorships and donations, but we’re trying to broach that subject with a few businesses to see if we can hone in some sponsorships to help with some of the additional costs you incur when you book a bigger band.”
However, Oliver said that going a year without Riverboat Days does make booking a little bit more difficult, no matter the size of the entity.
“It’s difficult to get (entertainment) — from the log carver to the amphitheater entertainment to bands to stage, children’s rides and activities,” he said. “There’s the COVID scare yet and then — they want to book — but they don’t know if anybody (else) has changed their event dates.”
Kraft said this will have to be addressed as the 2021 event gets deeper into the planning stages.
“You have to write some of that into your band contracts and entertainment contracts so, if we get to this point next year and the COVID situation isn’t under control, we’ve got to be able to negotiate those contracts with that aspect of uncertainty in there.”
He added that it seems there will be no lack of volunteers in 2021.
“We’re getting a good response from our volunteer groups,” he said. “They’re all anxious to come back, so I don’t think we’ll have as big of an issue on the volunteer side, hopefully. I think everyone that usually helps us out will pitch back in again and help us put on another good event.”
The committee is looking into fundraising opportunities in the coming months for the event itself and for some of the volunteer organizations that help make it a reality each year.
“We’re sorry we didn’t make it this year,” Oliver said. “Don’t forget about us next year.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.