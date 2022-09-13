The Yankton High School Fine Arts Hall of Fame will induct five new honorees during ceremonies set for next week in conjunction with YHS homecoming festivities.
Honorees will include four members of the McDonald family — Michael “Mac” McDonald (Class of 1970), Amanda (McDonald) Dietz (2002), Heather (McDonald) Voorman (2006) and Sean McDonald (2009) — and Dixie Church (contributor).
New this year, the Fine Arts Hall of Fame induction will be held along with the Athletic Hall of Fame induction program. The inductions are at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the YHS Commons, prior to the 7 p.m. Pioneer Day coronation program.
Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will include Bob Muth (coach: 1987-2014), Ashley Storm (Dannenbring) (Athlete: Class of 2006) and Mike Welter (Athlete: Class of 1980).
