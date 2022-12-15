• On Dec. 8, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a one-vehicle accident just east of 537 Avenue on Highway 84. A white Ford F150 owned and driven by Richard Adams of Creighton was westbound and lost control on the ice/snow-covered highway. The pickup took out about 50 feet of guard cable. There were no injuries to the driver, but the vehicle was towed from the scene.
• 12-6-2022: Amelia Rouilard, 29, Santee — Probation Violation (Santee)
• 12-6-2022: Cordell Rouse, 27, Niobrara — 3rd Degree Domestic Assault; Child Abuse
• 12-8-2022: Arturo Silvas-Sanchez, 27, South Sioux City — Disturbing the Peace; Assault; Criminal Mischief; Possession of Marijuana; Disturbing the Peace (Dakota County Warrant)
• 12-10-2022: Tierre Kitto, 18, Santee — Possession of Controlled Substance; Possession of Narcotic Equipment; Possession with Intent to Deliver; Possession of THC by Ingestion (Santee)
