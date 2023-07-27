SIOUX FALLS — The Department of Social Services (DSS) and The Helpline Center are celebrating the one-year anniversary of the start to South Dakota’s 988. 988 is a national three-digit phone number that has been created as a resource for all mental health-related distress, substance use, and suicide crises. People can also call 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need support.

While 988 is available nationally, the network relies on each state to erect its own mental health resource to ensure crisis services are available. 988 exists today in South Dakota because of Gov. Kristi Noem’s support and because of the Legislature’s appropriation of adequate funding. While calling from a 605 area code, persons are routed to The Helpline Center, a South Dakota-based 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Center, which provides 24/7 access to Master’s-level trained mental health professionals. Text and chat services are also available in English through 988.

