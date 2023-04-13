Just The Messengers Aims To Lift Spirits In Yankton Sunday

A way to share music together at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved into a musical effort to help everyone return to a normal life after the enduring isolation of the last few years.
Praise and worship group Just the Messengers (JTM) will be performing Saturday at 3 p.m. at The Center in Yankton, along with a student group called the Faith Keepers.
“It all began in March 2020 when COVID started and everybody and everything were shut down,” Laurie Larsen of Bloomfield, Nebraska, who plays rhythm guitar and sings for the Outback Band, told the Press & Dakotan. “So, I had time to spend with three of my grandchildren teaching them music, and they learned very well.”
The following February, Larsen put together JTM and the Faith Keepers.
“I felt like I had a calling to put this group together, and we started out pretty strong because there were no other events to go to,” she said. “We went that way for six to eight months and then, when things started to open up, some of the members quit because they got busy again, but some of us have kept it going.”
JTM performs newer Christian music, while the Faith Keepers, who are in the 7- to 13-year-old range, have learned songs like, “Grandpa, Tell Me About The Good Old Days” by the Judds and “Daddy’s Hands” by Holly Dunn, Larsen said.
“The world is scary with COVID, and you’re worried about the world,” she said. “I guess that’s why we started doing more of the praise music with the kids — hopeful songs and messages — and they love the music.”
The groups started performing at church venues in and around Nebraska, and it just grew from there, Larsen said.
“I feel really good about what we’re doing, and something was calling me to do (a concert) in Yankton,” she said. “I’m not that familiar with the churches up there, and I thought, ‘A lot of times, people would rather not go to a church, but just go somewhere; they feel they need a friend, a smile, a message, some hope.’”
The Center, she thought, would be a good fit for JTM’s music and a welcoming place for attendees.
“We have found there are a lot of very, very lonely people out there since COVID,” she said. “We’re trying to make them happy and make them know that God does love them and they’re not alone.”
Though the group is not professional, its members work hard because they feel God is working through JTM’s music, Larsen said.
“We’re hoping you find the message or word you need to get you through hard times,” she said. “Maybe, just come out and you’ll meet somebody that you can visit with — you never know.”
For more information, visit the JTM “Just the Messengers” Praise & Worship Singers on Facebook or send an email to lklarsen_72@gpcom.net.
