Just The Messengers Aims To Lift Spirits In Yankton Sunday

Musical group Just The Messengers, back row: Viv Lackas Norfolk, Nebraska; Laurie Larsen, guitar, Bloomfield, Nebraska; Tim White, keys and bass, Beresford; Christy Mackeprang, Bloomfield, Nebraska; and Deb VanMetre, Creighton, Nebraska. Front row: Amelia Gieselman, Bloomfield, Nebraska; Bailey Mlady, Bloomfield, Nebraska; Randee Falter, drummer, Pierce, Nebraska; and Sloan Dewald, Bloomfield, Nebraska.

 Courtesy Photo

A way to share music together at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved into a musical effort to help everyone return to a normal life after the enduring isolation of the last few years.

Praise and worship group Just the Messengers (JTM) will be performing Saturday at 3 p.m. at The Center in Yankton, along with a student group called the Faith Keepers.

