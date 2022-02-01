100 Years Ago
Thursday, February 2, 1922
• Traffic across the pontoon bridge here yesterday was nil. Not a single vehicle crossed, going or coming, and it is hardly surprising in view of the storm.
• Operations at the Meridian Highway bridge site have been at a complete standstill as a result of the storm and will only be resumed gradually as the weather permits. There has been no material change in the condition of the river except that it seems to be some six inches higher than when the ice surface formed.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, February 2, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 2, 1972
• Powerfully built Les “JJ” Goodman was chosen in the third round of the current NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football Conference. Goodman came to Yankton College four years ago from Mt. Sinai, New York.
• The Department of Game, Fish and Parks announced today the delivery of firefighting trucks to fire departments in Avon and Tyndall. The equipment is sponsored under the CM-2 Cooperative Fire Protection Program administered by the Forestry Division.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, February 2, 1997
• No paper
