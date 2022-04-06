LINCOLN, Neb. — Several park improvement projects this year will increase opportunity at Nebraska Game and Parks in northeast Nebraska, while others recently completed addressed lingering effects of the destructive 2019 flood.
The following is a roundup of area projects:
• Road repair almost complete at Ponca State Park
Construction is nearing completion on repairs to the looped roadway just north of Ponca State Park’s Riverfront Campground.
The 2019 flood and high Missouri River levels that same year caused significant erosion to this riverfront area. This project included repairs to graveled roadways, a new culvert and replacement of pre-existing bank stabilization.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency funded 90% of the project; the remaining funding was provided by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
• Niobrara State Park getting new river access
Work will be completed this spring on a new Niobrara River kayak/canoe access at Niobrara State Park.
This river access project includes a put-in/take-out for canoes and kayaks, a scenic overlook with interpretive signage and access road.
This project is a part of flood mitigation requirements for the construction of the new Mormon Canal Bridge on Highway 12 west of Niobrara. The previous bridge was washed out during the 2019 flood. Construction on the new bridge was completed in 2021.
The project was funded by Nebraska Department of Transportation in partnership with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
