Housing Plans In Limbo

The long and winding road to access South Dakota’s $200 million pool of housing infrastructure funding just got longer, forcing local developers to wait or consider going without.
The package of state and federal funding initially passed the Legislature in 2022. After some political wrangling, legislators passed a second bill in January intended to clarify and expedite distribution of the funds in time for this year’s building season.
Last week, the Legislature was notified that the rules to qualify for funding won’t be ready until the fall.
This has left Yankton officials frustrated.
“We had a hope that the rules would be put out early and very clearly and that we would be able to move forward with applications before building season started, so funds could be awarded and communities or developers would know where they stood financially on a project and be able to go ahead in this building season,” Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan. “Well, we’re at this building season now, at least in our part of the state, and it’s not yet available to us. Maybe we’ll get in on the tail end of building season this year, but many contractors and developers already have their work fitted (by then).”
Leon said she thinks most prospective grant applicants were hoping the funds would help kick-start projects that might not otherwise happen or might not be as easy to push forward.
The issues slowing down the release of the infrastructure funds only came to the attention of authorities when the rules for obtaining grants were reviewed by the public and interested parties, Nancy Wenande, CEO of Yankton Thrive, told the Press & Dakotan.
“The rules as they’re written currently, in the last draft that I saw, (said) the home had to be $340,000 or less in sale value and the lot could not be sold to a developer for more than $40,000 if you are participating in this program,” she said. “While $340,000 is workable in Yankton — still difficult but workable — other communities are saying, ‘We need that to be, like, $400,000 or $450,000. Those are the types of homes we need in our community right now, so we can get people to move up into that market and free up some other homes in our community.’”
Every community’s housing dynamic is different, Wenande noted.
“Of the projects we are taking a look at in Yankton, a good example would be Garden Estates, the project that Yankton Thrive is looking to be the developer on,” she said. “We were planning to do Tax Increment Financing (TIF) on that project, and the TIF rules are the same as far as the maximum price of $340,000 per home, so we would be utilizing that same number anyway in Yankton.”
Garden Estates is a 70-lot development west of West City Limits Road that Thrive is hoping will provide with more single-family homes.
Thrive’s goal for the Garden Estates project is to obtain grant money from the $200 million state-led infrastructure program, install the needed infrastructure, including roads, water and sewer, and then sell lots to individual builders, Wenande said.
The question now is whether to wait to break ground until the next building season, or to move forward without those infrastructure funds, she said.
“Unfortunately, we will likely not be able to sell our lots at $40,000 without grant or loan money from this program. I just don’t think we can make those numbers work,” Wenande said. “So, the cost of the ‘dirt’ will be more expensive if we don’t have those dollars to support us in that project. Can we still create homes at $340,000 or less? Yes, but it becomes substantially more difficult.”
Meanwhile, there is no guarantee that Thrive would win any of the grant money when it finally does become available, she said.
“Should we wait for the ‘What if?’ It could be $2 million that we’re waiting for, but it also could be nothing,” Wenande said. “Are we better off for the community to just move forward, get these homes going and get these lots sold, so people can move into a new home or move to Yankton from another community?”
There is risk either way, she noted.
Also, the current rules bar projects that have already been started from qualifying for the grants, she said, noting that it could change with the next draft of the rules due out this summer.
“I want to encourage people if they’re looking at doing housing development — and they’re not familiar with this program, and they want to learn more about applying for it — I can help connect them to that because this grant is not just for economic development organizations. Developers can go out and apply for these dollars as well,” Wenande said. “If with these housing dollars we can get more housing units in Utica or Gayville, Irene, Volin — some of the smaller communities — that’s a win for the Yankton region and a win for Yankton County as well.”
———
For more information about the infrastructure loan grant program, contact Yankton Thrive at 605-665-3636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.