‘Freedom, Fireworks & Fun’

What July 4th means to me is Freedom, Fireworks and Fun (& goose bumps):
• Freedom: Flying USA Flags and Buntings on our patios and house.
• Fireworks: When I was a child in the 1950’s, my mother decided to open a fireworks stand for a few weeks. We lived just outside the city limits next to the Cemetery; no other houses were near us back then and you could buy and shoot fireworks there. My Mom manned the little structure my Dad built for her. My sister and I were her helpers and went back and forth to the garage for more fireworks using our
Doll buggies to carry them, and of course the Dollies rode along! It was very successful, so the first year, she used profits to buy a movie camera & projector.
We took movies of the Fireworks stand and customers each year after.
This became a 4th of July tradition for a few years. Also, friends and family anxiously gathered at our home as we shot all the left overs in our huge yard, plus we overlooked the old Drive-In-Movie theatre where the City fireworks display was held.
• Fun: In 1990’s we had Red/White/Blue team competitions & potluck with friends, Adult and kids made-up color-coded teams and had contest of hulu hooping, football throw, balloon toss etc. Of course, the prizes awarded were also red, white & blue.
It is always wonderful to hear the Patriotic Music during the large Fireworks displays resulting in smiles and goose bumps. It’s just a great Holiday!
