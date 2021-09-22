PIERRE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has issued a proclamation recognizing Sept. 20-24, 2021, as Clean Energy Week in the state in conjunction with National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) 2021.
Last year, Noem, along with more than half of the nation’s governors, signed proclamations officially recognizing Clean Energy Weeks in their respective states. In her proclamation, Noem notes that in 2020, South Dakota ranked fourth in the nation in ethanol production capacity and that 83 percent of utility-scale electricity generated in the state came from renewable sources including hydroelectric power and wind energy.
Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C., and across America. The weeklong recognition honors the clean energy sector’s contributions to America’s economic strength while reducing global emissions. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions.
Additional information about NCEW — including sponsorship opportunities, in-person events, examples of how businesses and communities can show their support, and registration for the Policy Makers Symposium — is available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.
