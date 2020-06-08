The Feeding America food distributions that had been held on Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays at the Yankton’s Riverview Reformed Church, 1700 Burleigh St., have been suspended.
The group of volunteers that worked the events is restructuring and in search of a new venue, according to organizer Don Werkmeister.
The groups still sees a need in the community for its services, he said, so the pause in distributions is only temporary.
Currently, there is no set date for the group to begin activities again.
