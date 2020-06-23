100 Years Ago
Thursday, June 24, 1920
• The Press and Dakotan Force were guests of the Yankton Printing Co. last evening for dinner at the Merchants at the first of many such house banquets, it was hoped by all those present. The purpose of the banquet was a sort of get-together meeting to work out a scheme of thorough cooperation in all departments of the paper.
• None other than Ralph Waldo Emerson was hailed into police headquarters yesterday afternoon by a patrolman, in a sad state of intoxication. Emerson, who declared that he had been a Canadian soldier during the war, denied any relationship to the famous author. He was confined in the city jail to await sobriety.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 24, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 24, 1970
• Norma Syrovatka, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Syrovatka of Lesterville, was crowned Czech Days queen Tuesday night as the two-day festivity drew to a close.
• This year’s Yankton Golf Classic, formerly known as Wheeler Day, one of South Dakota’s premier golfing events, has been set for the weekend of July 4-5. Entries from Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota have been received by the Hillcrest Golf and Country Club Classic committee.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 24, 1995
• Lewis and Clark Park Office will be closed Monday from noon to 5 p.m. for the move to its new location at the Midway Entrance. The new office will become the hub of operations servicing the expected 1.2 million visitors this year, said Jeff VanMeeteren, park manager.
• South Dakota hog prices are on the upswing after several months of depressed sales. Top market hogs were selling for $45 per hundred weight this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.