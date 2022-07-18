PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) and the Dakotas Chapter of International Arboriculture have opened registration for this year’s Trees, People and Towns Conference, to be held Aug. 2-4 at the University of South Dakota’s Sioux Falls campus.
The event is an opportunity to meet community members who are passionate about trees and learn from them and their experiences. Foresters from South Dakota and neighboring states will be in attendance and available to answer all your tree questions.
The conference is intended for local government officials, arborists, tree professionals and individuals looking to learn about managing trees. Whether you are a finance officer, or a homeowner looking to learn more, this conference is for you.
There will be evening social events and daytime sessions filled with great speakers covering a wide variety of tree topics including planting and pruning myths, community forestry challenges and success stories, and emerald ash borer management. One special topic covered will be updating and improving tree ordinances. Communities can get hands on assistance from foresters on how best to update their tree ordinances.
The Dakotas Chapter of International Society of Arboriculture holds conferences, workshops, and training to continue the education of those involved in the arboriculture industry.
There is a registration fee, with an optional cookout on Aug. 2 for an additional charge. To register or for more information, visit dakotaschapter.com.
