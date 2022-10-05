Klimisch Seeks To Continue Service

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profiles on the five candidates running for Yankton County Commission. The general election is Nov. 8, and early voting is underway.
———
NAME: Dan Klimisch
FAMILY: Harold and Jan Klimisch (Parents), Amy (wife), Allison, Audrina, Ava, and Aurora Klimisch (children), Debbie Koski-Klimisch, Lisa James, Laura Seidel-Klimisch (sisters), and Dennis Klimisch (twin brother).
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: Master’s Degree In Business Administration from the University of Mary, Bachelor of Science From South Dakota State University, Retired Army Officer, Combat Veteran, and Bronze Star Recipient, part-time farmer, VFW Lifetime Member, and Post 791 Quartermaster, Disabled American Veterans Lifetime member, American Legion Member, Tri-State Old Iron Club, Toastmasters Club 1294 Member.
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: 3¾ years experience as a county commissioner, 5 years as a Yankton County Planning commissioner, 10 years as director for the James River Water Development District, 7 years as chairman.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: South Dakota Association of County Commissioners (SDACC) Executive Board member, President of the South East Association of County Officials, National Association of County Officials (NACO), National Veterans Service Committee member, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) National Military and Service Committee member, Joint City/County Planning Board, County Representative on “The Center Board”, Yankton Community Library Board member, Yankton County Historical Society Board member.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/DanKlimischCountyCommissioner
———
• Why are you running?
I love Yankton County! I was born and raised in Yankton County on a small family farm. I graduated from Yankton High School, and South Dakota State University, and after serving my nation with honor as an Army Officer, my wife and I decided to move back to our hometown of Yankton to raise our children. We love this community and want to help make Yankton County a better place for all of our citizens, especially our children. We have deep roots in this community spanning six generations and want the positive changes we have seen to continue. I am certainly not perfect, but I work hard and do the best job that I can for all the citizens of Yankton County.
• How will you approach medical cannabis permits and what, if anything, do you believe the County Commission should be doing to prepare for prospective passage of recreational marijuana either in November or beyond?
Approximately 70% of the voters chose to make medical cannabis legal in South Dakota and I believe the Yankton County Commission has taken a positive and safe approach to medical cannabis in our zoning ordinance. There are many rules that an applicant must meet before they are issued a license, and it is a heavily regulated business.
I believe that the county should wait before we move forward with rules on recreational cannabis. First, it will need to pass by a vote of the citizens, after that the State Legislature will likely adopt further rules and regulations. It makes little sense to spend precious time and resources when we don’t even know if the measure will pass or what rules we will need to follow.
• What is your philosophy on agricultural operations in Yankton County?
I am proud that my family has been farming in this community for over 135 years! I believe that CAFOs can be done in a responsible manner, but we must have safe and reasonable rules placed on the large-scale operations that protect our roads and bridges, air, water, land, and rural residents.
Additionally, if large hog confinements are going to be built, we need to be utilizing modern technology such as groundwater monitoring wells, Biofilters, and ensure they are not constructed in the floodplain.
As a county commission, we have an obligation to protect the safety, health, and welfare of all our Yankton County citizens while still respecting the rights of everyone.
• How would you approach infrastructure, especially roads and bridges?
For the last three-plus years I’ve worked hard to improve our county infrastructure. If re-elected, roads and bridges will remain a top priority for me. One example of this is how I helped to implement annual inspections of our James River bridges to identify problems early and prevent expensive repairs later. Additionally, we have implemented an aggressive preventative maintenance plan that is yielding many positive results. I believe that we are on the right path to better roads and bridges, but of course, it will not happen overnight. I have received many positive comments from our residents and, as always, I encourage additional public input on how we can improve our services to the citizens of Yankton County. Thank you to our County Highway workers!
• Additional thoughts?
When I took office back in 2019 one of the first things I did was institute government transparency reforms. Now, County Commission meetings are recorded and livestreamed via Facebook and YouTube. There are also two public comment periods. I am not aware of any other government Board in South Dakota that offers two public comment periods for meetings.
My favorite part of being a county commissioner is communicating with fellow citizens to resolve the issues that they are facing. I have had literally hundreds of conversations at the store, in a restaurant, on the phone, or via email, and I have appreciated each and every interaction. I am always available and would love to hear from you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.