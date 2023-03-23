Snow Kidding! Yankton Breaks 60 Inches For The Season

With this week’s snowfall, Yankton broke the 60-inch threshold for the 2022-23 season and now ranks second all-time among River City’s recorded winters.
“In our first spring storm, we got 3 inches of snow, (amounting to) 0.26 inches of precipitation,” said WNAX news director Jerry Oster. “Including that, we have now seen 60.5 inches of snow so far this winter.”
The snowfall from Wednesday night through Thursday morning lifted Yankton past the 2010-11 mark of 58 inches. Yankton now trails only the winter of 2015-16 with 70.5 inches.
This winter has remained highly unusual, according to meteorologist Ivan Gumbs with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.
“This is not normal for us. Last year, we had a mild winter. We had one snowfall of 8-10 inches, and the rest was mainly smaller systems of 1-3 inches,” Gumbs said.
“This year, we had two storms that were big events, producing close to a foot in our area. Other places, we were close to two feet and even three feet during an event. This winter has been appreciably active, more than in recent years.”
TAKING MEASURE
This week’s storm showed, while it’s officially spring, the region isn’t finished with wintry weather.
WNAX serves as an official weather observation location for the National Weather Service (NWS). While the radio station recorded 3 inches for Yankton, a nearby site registered 4 inches and Vermillion 6 inches.
But just to the south, a narrow band across northeast Nebraska produced 8 inches of snowfall near Center, Crofton and Fordyce; 7.5 inches near St. Helena and 7 inches at Crofton.
Knox County Sheriff Don Henery experienced the heavy snowfall at his home near Center.
“I got a little over 8 inches at my place, which is about one mile north of the Knox County Courthouse,” he said. “We never received any reports of accidents. By now, I think everyone knows to slow down.”
However, the conditions made for treacherous driving, Henery said.
“My 12:30 a.m. dispatcher said visibility was bad when she came to work but she made it by driving slowly,” the sheriff said. “The highways are melting, but if the temperature drops below freezing, motorists should slow down and watch for icy patches.”
In neighboring Cedar County, Nebraska, Sheriff Larry Koranda reported no major problems with this week’s storm.
“The amount of snowfall varies around the county. Laurel had a couple inches. Hartington maybe had three or four,” he said.
“Roads were not an issue as the state (Department of Roads) was out early and cleared the roads. It was just normal winter driving early on. There were no school late starts, and it was treated as an early spring snowstorm.”
Cedar County Emergency Manager Kevin Garvin reported little activity outside of a car that slid in the ditch.
“I heard of the 8-inch snowfall in Fordyce,” he said. “I know Harington seems to have gotten more snow than Coleridge and Laurel did, from my travels thus far (Thursday).”
COMING TOGETHER
Gumbs described the storm as a convergence of major weather patterns at the same time.
“We had a weak thunderstorm south of (Sioux Falls). Thundersnow went through Yankton and north of Sioux City,” he said. “Most of it has to do with the instability (in the atmosphere). It was warmer to the south of us and actually could have been the transition from rain to snow near Sioux City.”
The tri-state storm may have been fed from the backside of a rain pattern in the Des Moines area, Gumbs added.
A strong front rolled along the South Dakota-Nebraska state line, he said.
“We had some reports of 7.5 inches just south of Yankton, but also 6 inches closer to Vermillion,” he said. “There was a very narrow, intense band of snow in the southern part of our forecast area. As the snow band gets tighter, it produces quite a bit of snow. That’s where you get the highest amounts.”
As a sign of the narrow band, 6.2 inches was reported east of Bloomfield, Nebraska, and 4.8 inches southeast of the town.
Elsewhere in northeast Nebraska, 4.3 inches was recorded south of Verdel, 4 inches near Newcastle and Creighton and 2.3 inches northwest of Ponca.
The ingredients came together for the high snow totals in particular areas, Gumbs said.
“We had a pretty strong air loft, which created a particularly heavy and intense band of precipitation,” he said. “Those are usually hard to forecast.”
Besides the differences in atmospheric levels, a slight pattern shift can create dramatic changes in precipitation and its location, Gumbs said.
“With this storm, you had 3 inches in Yankton,” he said. “But if you went just a few miles south, you had 8 inches of snowfall. That’s a pretty steep gradient.”
LOOKING AHEAD
This week’s snowfall could disappear rapidly, unlike storms earlier in winter.
“Usually, as we go into March and April, it’s time for snow to melt fast,” he said. “You’re scheduled for a high of 51 degrees (Friday).”
Snow reflects 90% of light, which makes melting more difficult during winter, Gumbs said. But with the arrival of spring, the sunlight comes at a higher, more intense angle which combines with warmer weather to melt snow.
The NWS lists the Yankton area with 50.5 inches of snowfall from November to the present, but the Sioux Falls office doesn’t add in the March totals until the end of the month. Still, the 50.5 inches has tied for seventh with the winters of 2016-17 and 2017-18.
The following are the top 10 snowfall totals for Yankton prior to the current winter, according to the NWS office in Sioux Falls.
1. 2015-16 — 70.5 inches;
2. 2010-11 — 58.0 inches;
3. 2000-01 — 54.8 inches;
4. 2003-04 — 54.0 inches;
5. 2009-10 — 53.8 inches;
6. 1993-94 — 53.5 inches;
7. 2016-17 — 50.5 inches;
8. 2017-18 — 50.5 inches;
9. 1983-84 — 49.1 inches;
10. 2018-19 — 48.0 inches.
The National Drought Monitor, released Thursday, showed some improvement for the Yankton region. The report was compiled Tuesday and doesn’t include the latest snowfall.
In southeast South Dakota, Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchisnon, Bon Homme, northern Yankton, Turner, Lincoln and most of Union counties are listed as abnormally dry. Yankton, Clay and southern Union counties remain in moderate drought.
In northeast Nebraska, Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties are listed in severe drought, with areas to the south are listed as the worst categories of extreme and exceptional drought.
The recent precipitation won’t lift the region out of its long-term moisture deficits, Gumbs said.
“The area is still in drought,” he said.
The outlook doesn’t call for a stable picture in the coming days, Gumbs said.
“When we look into next week, it looks fairly quiet,” he said. “We’re looking at 50s on Friday, then back down to 46 for the weekend as we have a cold front moving through the area.”
The outlook calls for temperatures in the mid-40s for Monday and Tuesday, with the mercury climbing into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday.
As for precipitation, next Wednesday night brings a 30% chance of rain, while Thursday’s outlook calls for a 30% chance of rain and snow.
———
For more NWS information, visit online at www.weather.gov/siouxfalls for the Sioux Falls office or www.weather.gov/oax for the Omaha office.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.