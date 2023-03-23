Snow Kidding! Yankton Breaks 60 Inches For The Season
This mailbox on the east side of Yankton received a delivery of wet snow Thursday morning as a wintry storm moved through the area. Yankton measured 3 inches of new snow, but greater totals were reported to the south and east.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

With this week’s snowfall, Yankton broke the 60-inch threshold for the 2022-23 season and now ranks second all-time among River City’s recorded winters.

“In our first spring storm, we got 3 inches of snow, (amounting to) 0.26 inches of precipitation,” said WNAX news director Jerry Oster. “Including that, we have now seen 60.5 inches of snow so far this winter.”

