South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has asked all public schools in the state to close next week in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. She is encouraging all private schools to do the same.
In a Friday morning phone conference with the media, she also said all extracurricular activities, including the state basketball tournaments, next week will be postponed.
Also, the South Dakota High School Activities Association announced Friday morning that the Class B state tournament in Spearfish, which started Thursday, has now been postponed.
School officials are being asked to clean the schools next week in order to clamp down on the virus, Noem said
“The things we are implementing are proactive,” Noem she said.
