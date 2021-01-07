Corps: Reservoirs Ready For 2021

The Missouri River reservoir system is prepared for anything — from continued drought to sudden flooding — during the 2021 runoff season, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday.
The full flood control capacity remains available for this year’s runoff, officials said during a conference call with stakeholders and the media.
“All 2020 flood water stored in the annual flood control zone has been evacuated as of December 21,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
“The entire flood control capacity of the mainstem system is available to capture and manage 2021 runoff, reducing flood risk while providing support to the other authorized project purposes.”
Gavins Point Dam releases near Yankton will be maintained at the winter release rate of 17,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) but will be adjusted if needed in response to ice formation on the Missouri River below the dam.
Fort Randall releases at Pickstown were maintained at an average 13,900 cfs last month. Those releases are adjusted for any downstream inflows before reaching Gavins Point, the last dam on the system.
The Niobrara River, near Verdel, Nebraska, hasn’t seen minor flood stage, but the river did rise close to minor flood stage and remains there.
After coming off major flooding in 2019, much of the basin saw at least abnormally dry conditions last year. The U.S. Drought Monitor released its latest report this week, showing those trends continuing into 2021.
All of South Dakota and Nebraska are in some form of drought. The Yankton region is classified as severe to extreme drought, with areas to the west in moderate drought.
December runoff in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was 1.2 million acre feet (MAF), 148% of average. The 2020 calendar year runoff above Sioux City was 31.1 MAF, 121% of average. Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.
The 2021 calendar year runoff forecast for the upper Missouri Basin above Sioux City is 23.1 MAF, 90% of average. The runoff forecast is based on significantly drier-than-normal soil moisture conditions, low plains snowpack and below-average mountain snowpack.
“Runoff forecasts are developed using the best information as it exists today,” Remus said. “As mountain snowpack continues to accumulate, our forecasts will be updated to reflect those changes.”
Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at a below-average rate. The Jan. 3 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 81% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck-to-Garrison reach was 82% of average.
More than half of the mountain snowfall typically occurs from Jan. 1 to mid-April, and it normally peaks near April 15.
Currently, plains snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is sparse.
During the last 90 days, the drought has been fueled by above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation, according to Doug Kluck with the NOAA office in Kansas City.
“For the last 30 days, we’re getting more evaporation than we normally would with the colder temperature regime,” he said. “When the wind is blowing and it’s a little bit warmer than normal, we can evaporate well.”
While the plains have seen little snowpack, the situation could change, Kluck said.
“In the next seven days, we’re not seeing any major precipitation events happening,” he said. “But for the January 14-20 outlook, we’re seeing enhanced probability of precipitation across pretty much of the upper two-thirds to three-quarters of the basin. There is a better chance of above-normal precipitation during that week.”
The January-March outlook calls for a La Nina weather pattern moving from the Pacific Ocean to the Central Plains, Kluck said.
“Winter isn’t usually the time in which we change the drought categories,” he said. “We’re not going to get a big, heavy precipitation event like we usually get in the spring.”
In terms of the drought outlook, forecasters think the conditions won’t change that much through the end of March.
The mountain snowpack could change in the coming weeks, according to hydrologist Kevin Low with the National Weather Service. “The mountain snowpack is slightly below normal, but we’re only about 40% through the accumulation period,” he said.
The ongoing drought will stay across the basin, leaving it dry to extremely dry, Low said. In March, the basin may see thunderstorm activity leading to flooding in the lower basin, he added.
The Corps can adjust and evacuate water should the basin move from drought to high water, Remus said. “The reservoir system is in very good shape for flood control,” he added.
The current conditions will likely change as the basin moves into the wetter months of the year, according to Corps engineer Kevin Grode.
“We’re expecting below-average runoff will be replaced by higher runoff from March through July when we have (melting of) the plains and mountain snowpack,” he said.
The current basin conditions are nearly ideal in terms of water management, Remus said. However, it’s early in the season and the Corps remains ready to make any adjustments because of rapid snowmelt or sudden major rainfall, he added.
“We’re not overly concerned about flooding this year, but the threat of flooding is always there,” he said.
Should drought persist, Grode noted the biggest impact would be seen in the upper three reservoirs at Garrison, Fort Peck and Oahe dams. The lower three dams at Big Bend, Fort Randall and Gavins Point are the smallest in the system.
However, Remus expects a change in conditions later this year.
“The reservoir water levels are lower than in the last few years. If the drought persists, we can dip into the conservation pool at some time during the year,” he said.
“But there will be spring runoff. … As we go through the year, we can take that into consideration.”
