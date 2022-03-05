D-18 Legislators: Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead

District 18’s legislative delegation is split over recreational marijuana in the wake of the failure of Senate Bill 3 (SB 3).
During the final D-18 cracker barrel of the year at RTEC Saturday, the delegation was asked about why SB 3 — a bill to legalize recreational marijuana — was referred to the 41st day (and, thus, rejected) “despite the will of the people,” a reference to the successfully passed but ultimately overturned Amendment A (2020).
Rep. Mike Stevens said that the federal government needs to step up on the issue in order for states to have some clear direction. Currently, recreational marijuana is illegal under federal law.
“It seems to me that the whole issue of recreational marijuana is starting at the wrong end,” he said. “It should be starting with the federal government. They should decide whether it’s going to be on their schedules or if it’s not going to be on their schedules.”
He added that he feels calling Amendment A “the will of the people” is a moot point.
“The law that was held unconstitutional had three separate issues in it,” he said. “It included, obviously, recreational marijuana, it included medicinal marijuana and it also dealt with hemp. … So when you voted on that, you couldn’t say, ‘Well I’m just voting for medicinal, or I’m just voting for hemp or I’m just voting for recreational.’ You had to vote for all three, and that’s the reason that the Supreme Court held that it was unconstitutional — you couldn’t separate it out. For those who are using that percentage as an argument that, ‘That’s the will of the people,’ I just don’t agree with that.”
Rep. Ryan Cwach countered that the people knew exactly what they were voting for when they approved Amendment A in 2020.
“I know there was hemp and all of this other stuff on there and the Supreme Court said it was unconstitutional, but frankly, it was marketed as a recreational marijuana type bill,” he said. “I think that’s what the vast, vast majority of people thought they were voting for.”
He added that legalizing recreational marijuana helps to counter the illicit sales.
“One of the reasons I support recreational marijuana is just because it crowds out that black market,” he said.
Sen. Jean Hunhoff agreed with Stevens.
“The federal government is putting us in a box,” she said. “It is still illegal, and I would rather that the federal government take the lead on this and then that’s how the states respond, rather than having the states each individually do it.”
She added that if the voters approve a ballot question in the future that isn’t overturned, she will not stand in the way in the Legislature.
“If it’s the vote of the people and it’s back in Pierre, I will support what was passed and go forward with that,” she said.
The delegation was also asked about housing, the budget, national security issues, nursing homes and daycare funding.
