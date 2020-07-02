Man Enters 'Not Guilty Plea' In Woman's 2019 Death

De’Von Taye Lopez has pleaded not guilty to the 2019 murder of a Yankton woman.
Lopez was arrested last month in a case for which his brother was originally arrested.
Lopez appeared for an arraignment Thursday morning in the death of Deborah Lynn Schock, 61, Yankton.
Lopez is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.
His next appearance will be a status hearing Aug. 3.
For more, see Friday’s Press & Dakotan.
