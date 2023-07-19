Sage Brothers

Niobrara’s Sage brothers — from left, Gary, Gregory and Kelly —were among 74 sailors killed when their ship accidentally collided with an Australian vessel in 1969 near Vietnam.

 Courtesy Photo

NIOBRARA, Neb. — After several unsuccessful efforts, family and friends of three Niobrara brothers killed during the Vietnam War are seeking an act of Congress to get the men’s names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

This time, supporters feel they may achieve their goal dating back a half-century. They cite a U.S. House resolution that could win a place on the wall for 74 sailors, including the three Niobrarans, lost in the 1969 joint naval exercise just off the coast of Vietnam.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.