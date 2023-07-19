NIOBRARA, Neb. — After several unsuccessful efforts, family and friends of three Niobrara brothers killed during the Vietnam War are seeking an act of Congress to get the men’s names on the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.
This time, supporters feel they may achieve their goal dating back a half-century. They cite a U.S. House resolution that could win a place on the wall for 74 sailors, including the three Niobrarans, lost in the 1969 joint naval exercise just off the coast of Vietnam.
Gary, Greg and Kelly Sage — a respective 22, 21 and 19 years old — served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict. They were stationed together, at their request, on the USS Frank E. Evans.
The Navy destroyer was rammed by the Australian aircraft carrier HMAS Melbourne June 3, 1969, in the South China Sea.
The Melbourne hit the 376-foot-long destroyer broadside, slicing it in two. The severed bow sank in four minutes. While 74 sailors died, only one body was recovered.
The Department of Defense ruled the fatal accident didn’t occur in a war zone and doesn’t qualify for inclusion of the 74 names on the Vietnam Wall.
However, Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay of Niobrara believes the time may have come for the “Lost 74” to gain their place on the wall. He cites not only the U.S. House resolution but also the growing national attention.
At one forum, Doug Sage, the youngest brother in the family, and DeKay spoke about their efforts during a New Jersey-based radio talk show hosted by Vietnam War veteran Joe Griffies.
“I feel kind of positive. It’s been 50 years and it hasn’t been done yet, so you don’t want to get your hopes dashed,” DeKay told the Press & Dakotan. “But this might be the best opportunity we’ve ever had to get something going. I would like to keep moving while the iron is hot. Otherwise, things cool off over time.”
NEW HOPE
The USS Frank E. Evans Association was formed in part to get the 74 names etched into the wall. Supporters have made several attempts to get the names placed on the wall, but their efforts have been unsuccessful.
The U.S. House resolution seeking the “Lost 74” inclusion is working its way through the system, according to Steve Kraus of California, president of the USS Frank E. Evans Association.
HR 3826, a stand-alone bill, was submitted by U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) and Joe Courtney (D-Conn.), Kraus said.
The bill was introduced May 31 as the USS Frank E. Evans Act, Kraus added.
“It was assigned to the House Armed Service Committee and House Natural Resource Committee,” he said. “It currently is in the House Natural Resource Subcommittee on Federal Land. We’ve had many representatives indicate their support and several that will co-sponsor.”
DeKay sees another reason for optimism.
“I was told that one section of the wall had a crack and needed replacement. I think our best chance is if they took out that panel, which is down in the corner, and replaced it with the 74 names (added),” he said.
“They could do the initial of the first name and then the complete last name. To me, it would be eye catching and easier to find the names than searching through the rest of the wall.”
PERSONAL TIES
In the Nebraska Legislature, DeKay’s District 40 includes Knox County, home of the Sages. But the issue carries a very personal connection for him far beyond constituent service.
“I’m from Niobrara, and I grew up about a mile from the Sage family. When the accident happened, the youngest son, Doug, was about 5 years old, and I was about 10,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve talked about (the sailors’ deaths). A lot of people have kept working to get the names on the Vietnam Wall.”
The “Lost 74” family and friends, including the Sages, were stunned at the news that their loved ones wouldn’t be listed on the memorial wall in Washington.
While the “Lost 74” aren’t on the Vietnam Wall, Niobrara has erected its own memorial located in a park along Nebraska Highway 12. The community of about 400 persons remembers the Sages and their other lost shipmates each Memorial Day, and some people visit the memorial on the June 3 anniversary.
Ernest and Eunice Sage died without seeing their sons honored on the Vietnam Wall. According to friends, the Department of Defense decision reportedly compounded the family’s grief.
TAKING ACTION
Now, DeKay sees reason for hope that the “Lost 74” will have their names etched on the wall.
The Nebraska Legislature started the latest momentum during the 2023 session. DeKay introduced a resolution, unanimously passed in the 49-member unicameral, encouraging the Nebraska congressional delegation to work for the USS Frank E. Evans’ inclusion on the wall.
The resolution says the accident happened less than 200 miles off the coast of Vietnam, but lawmakers said it was not considered part of the war zone.
“This is not a feel-good resolution,” DeKay said at the time. “This is a ‘right thing to do’ resolution, and I appreciate the efforts of all 49 senators — including myself — for co-signing and bringing this resolution forward.”
DeKay spoke directly to U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Nebraska) during a Lincoln event.
“Senator Fischer invited me to her announcement of her re-election campaign at the capitol, and I visited with her a little bit on this (Vietnam Wall effort),” DeKay said. “One of her aides reached back to me and said they were looking into it, were all on board with it and were working on it.”
DeKay has also contacted the other Nebraska congressional delegation members — U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Reps. Adrian Smith, Mike Flood and Don Bacon (all Republicans) seeking their support.
From early indications, DeKay believes the entire delegation will lend its support toward the “Lost 74” effort.
DeKay has lobbied a top state official for the cause. He attended the Memorial Day weekend dedication of the Hartington Area Veterans Memorial. While there, he spoke with John Hilgert, director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs.
DeKay has remained in touch with Sage family members, including widow Linda Vaa of Brookings during a Niobrara memorial service. Vaa and her daughter then traveled to USS Frank E. Evans ceremony in Omaha.
MAKING THE CASE
The Nebraska resolution noted the USS Frank E. Evans was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal for the collision date, and the criteria is similar for both the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall
A precedent exists, supporters say, as President Ronald Reagan issued a similar executive order in the 1980s for a military unit killed outside a combat zone. Nearly 400 names have been added to the Wall since its creation, the supporters add.
Kraus has vowed to continue fighting for the inclusion of the “Lost 74” names. The Evans survivors have attended the Sage Brothers Memorial and also Eunice Sage’s funeral in 2010. Ernest Sage died in 1996.
“The USS Frank E. Evans ‘Lost 74’ names were omitted from the wall for reasons that are contradictory and inconsistent at best, and unfair and un-American at worst,” the association’s resolution said.
“During this time of political division, the ‘Lost 74’ is something we can all agree on. Add the names of USS Frank E. Evans ‘Lost 74’ to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.”
