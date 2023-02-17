This school year, the Yankton School District is working to bring efficient and streamlined registration to new families online.
Last November, the Yankton School District (YSD) rolled out its new online registration process for parents to sign their children up for preschool next fall.
Despite encountering a few glitches, the option to register online was rolled out with positive results for all new preschoolers in early December, Webster Elementary School Principal Melanie Ryken told the Press & Dakotan.
Most of the school district’s preschool and junior-kindergarten classes are held at Webster School.
“(Online registration) has saved time for parents, as they didn’t have forms to fill out or a line to wait in on the morning registration opened,” she said. “In addition, parents were able to upload forms (such as birth certificates, immunizations and proof of residency), so they didn’t have to make a special stop at the school.”
Though the new process seeks to facilitate the registration process, Webster School’s secretaries were available to offer technical help and additional information for parents, Ryken said.
The process of building the online application began last fall, YSD Curriculum Director Nicole Valnes told the Press & Dakotan.
“Basically, we took our paper application and made it digital,” she said. “Then, we slowly rolled it out to the various groups that started registering for the next school year.”
Feedback has been helpful in customizing and streamlining the process for each group of students, Valnes said, adding that developers took the opportunity to address problem areas between groups.
“One of our challenges was preschool. The application process is time sensitive because there are only so many spots available,” Valnes said. “When parents started to register online, some of the data pieces being collected were holding up the process and not allowing for that time sensitivity to be accurately rolled out. We’ve resolved that, and we have put some good notes in for next year.”
The next group to test the online process was that of incoming ninth graders from Sacred Heart School, which prompted a few more changes in the interests of making the process smoother for parents, she said.
“(For example), if you’re registering for ninth grade, then you avoid some of the questions that we might ask about our preschool or junior-K or kindergarten students,” she said. “The parents are appreciating the efficiency, especially if they’re one of our existing families. They can just go online and they don’t have to re-enter all their information.”
Meanwhile, YSD staff were learning how to process the data, Valnes said.
New student data is exported to the Infinite Campus system the school district uses to track all student information digitally.
“Next, we’ll notify all our current Wi-Fi families and ask them to log into their Infinite Campus Parent Portal to verify that the information we have collected is accurate — your phone number, your address, the students in your household, your emergency contacts,” she said. “That process used to be done by sending home a paper printout.”
The process continues with the rest of the new student groups for next year, as YSD continues to fine tune its side of the online registration process, Valnes said.
“For example, if a parent enters a health concern or a medical condition, then we want our health staff to be notified,” she said. “If a parent answers that in the home they do not speak English as their primary language, then we need certain staff identified.”
Once begun, the online registration form can be saved and returned to later until the process is complete and the documents needed can be photographed with a phone and uploaded, she said.
Despite the promise of a completely automated registration process, the school district still has paper registration forms available to pick up at each school and to print from its website.
Currently, online registration is only available in English, Valnes said.
“That’s one of our next steps,” she said. “We want to ensure that our application is refined and tuned to our registration process, and then we’ll work on converting it to, most likely, Spanish.”
Spanish speakers will find a printable form on the school district website in Spanish. Also, staff in the schools or at the Yankton School District office are available to help complete the form, Valnes said.
“Registration is open for next year, so we really want to reach out to families in our community that are looking to attend the school district,” she said. “They can go on and start registering now and let us know that you’re ready to join the Yankton School District.”
———
For more information, visit https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/page/school-registration or call the Yankton School District.
