The Yankton Community Library is hosting a writing contest for adults (ages 18+) during the month of July, in the spirit of our Summer Reading Program theme: “Imagine Your Story.” The contest will close for submissions on July 31. Winners will be announced at the beginning of August and will receive a $20 gift card.
In a short story of 2,000 words or less, re-tell your favorite fairy tale with a “twist” — this twist could be anything from a change in setting (“Little Red lives on Mars”), a change in perspective (“Little Red” told from the perspective of the Big Bad Wolf) or a change in roles (Little Red turns out to BE the Big Bad Wolf!). Tell your story in a flat fairy-tale tone, or tell it using detailed character-driven descriptions. This contest is all about creativity — have fun imagining your story, make it unique.
Stories will be judged based on originality of the twist as well as other various story criteria.
To submit, send your submission via email to librarystaff@cityofyankton.org and include your name and which fairy tale you have “twisted” along with the subject heading: Adult Writing Contest. If you are unable to send your submission via email, contact the library to explore other options.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
