100 Years
Sunday, July 2, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 2, 1947
• Nathan W. Steinbach, Yankton County clerk of courts, indicated today that the demand for liquor purchase identification cards, now required of all young people between the ages of 21 and 25 inclusive with the exception of World War II veterans, has been slim at his office here. Steinbach said that as of this morning only twelve identification cards had been issued. Of this number, all but a few of the applicants were young women.
• Friends have learned from Ed Lutzen, Gayville high junior, that he is now located with the U.S. Forest Service in the Soquiline National Forest, Washington, where he works fire trails at an elevation of 5,000 feet. The position includes high school and college training in which Ed plans to enroll this fall.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, July 2, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 2, 1997
• Park Broadcasting of Ithaca, New York, owner of Radio Station WNAX in Yankton has agreed to purchase KWJJ, a 50,000 watt AM radio station in Portland, Oregon for $2,500,000 in cash subject to approval by the Federal Communications Commission.
• Menno outlasted Freeman 15-14 in a South Central League game in Menno last night. Terry Gillette had the big blow for Freeman, a grand slam homer in the eighth inning, but it fell short of overcoming the Menno attack, which was led by Greg Liebl’s three-run blast.
