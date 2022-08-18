FREEMAN — Prompted by the significant interest of people planning to attend the Gary Waltner presentation on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21, the program (originally scheduled at the Bethel Mennonite Church on the museum grounds) has been moved to Pioneer Hall to accommodate a larger audience. It will start at 3 p.m. in the auditorium located on the adjacent Freeman Academy campus. It is sponsored by Heritage Hall Museum & Archives (HHM&A).
Waltner, a Freeman native and author, educator and historian, will be sharing migration stories of Germans from Russia who settled in southeastern Dakota Territory starting in the 1870s.
