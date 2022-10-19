HURON — Harvey Wollman, who 45 years ago became the last Democratic governor of South Dakota, has died. He was 87.
Wollman died of natural causes Tuesday at a hospital in Huron, his son, Mike, told The Associated Press.
Harvey Wollman had a short stint as governor. He was serving as South Dakota’s lieutenant governor in 1978 when Gov. Richard Kneip was appointed U.S. ambassador to Singapore. Wollman’s gubernatorial term lasted five months because he had already been defeated in the 1978 Democratic primary election by Roger McKellips prior to assuming office.
Republican Bill Janklow defeated McKellips for governor in the 1978 general election, starting the run of GOP control.
“He worked hard for people and politically it didn’t work out for him as well as he had hoped, but boy, he loved his side of the state with all his heart,” Mike Wollman said of his father.
Wollman was born on March 14, 1934, in Frankfort, South Dakota, and grew up on his family farm in Spink County, where he lived in the same house with his wife of 63 years, Anne.
A 1953 graduate of Doland High School, Wollman became motivated for public service by another Doland grad, Hubert H. Humphrey. As senior class president, Wollman was called upon to shepherd Humphrey around during a school reunion and was “really inspired by his style and his politics and his leadership,” Mike Wollman said.
Harvey Wollman eventually became a key Democratic figure in the South Dakota Senate. He was elected to three consecutive terms and served as both majority leader and minority leader.
Wollman’s legislative accomplishments include having been the sole sponsor of the bill creating the South Dakota Investment Council. That organization manages more than $18 billion in assets owned by the State of South Dakota.
Wollman was prime sponsor of the bill that created the four-year degree Medical School at the University of South Dakota. He was prime sponsor of the bill that created the South Dakota Housing Development Authority, which since its inception has helped more than 93,000 South Dakota families obtain homeownership and has assisted in the creation of 12,000 units of multi-family housing.
After serving as governor, he was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to be a Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. He served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Huron College, Chairman of the Board at Huron Regional Medical Center, Township Board Chairman, member of his church Board of Mission and Services, as well as a member of the board of the Seminary Graduate School of Fresno Pacific College. Finally, he spent 10 years on the Board of Directors for Community First Bank of Fargo, North Dakota.
Wollman was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2017. In his speech that evening, Wollman said, “We live in a great state. Its blessings outweigh its problems. Its future will be determined by the actions of ordinary citizens like you and me.”
Funeral services will be announced at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.