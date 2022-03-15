Crofton School Bond Issue Defeated

CROFTON, Neb. — By a 492-711 margin, voters in the Crofton school district have rejected an $18.9 million bond issue that would have brought K-12 students together at one site.
The election was conducted with mail-in ballots sent to school patrons in Knox and Cedar counties. The vote totals of the bond issue, which required a simple majority for passage, remain unofficial until the canvassing board meets at 10 a.m. today (Wednesday) at the Knox County Courthouse in Center, Nebraska.
Crofton Superintendent Chris Look told the Press & Dakotan that the bond election drew more than three-fourths of the district’s voters. He noted the strong public input throughout the process.
“The Board and Administration would like to thank our Crofton School Community for their participation in the bond election,” he said. “The voter participation was 77%, which is strong evidence of the passion and engagement our district patrons have for important school district issues.”
The district will now turn its attention to addressing its future, including its facilities, Look said.
“Over the next few months, the board and administration will need to engage our community once again and continue planning for a solution that addresses the urgent needs of our district and determine our next steps, as we know that our needs will not go away,” he said.
Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer said the bond issue drew 1,203 votes, with the measure receiving about 41% approval. The proposal lost in both counties, with Knox County voters opposed 353-487 and Cedar County voters rejecting it 139-224.
“Knox County had 79.28% of eligible voters who voted, while Cedar County had 69.94% of eligible voters who voted,” Fischer said.
Currently, the Crofton district operates an elementary school for grades K-6 in the southern part of town, near Highway 12. The district also operates a grades 7-12 school in the northwest corner of town, along Highway 121.
The elementary school is about 50-60 years old, while the junior/senior high school is about 30 years old.
Under the bond proposal, the elementary school would have been relocated with a new structure at the current site for grades 7-12, Look said. In addition, the current grades 7-12 would have received its own upgrades.
Architecture Inc. of Sioux Falls and Hausmann Construction of Lincoln, Nebraska, are working with the project, which would add 61,400 square feet at the single campus.
At its meetings, the Crofton school board noted the district would spend an estimated $13 million to bring the current elementary school up to code and still have an old building. Renovating the high school would cost an estimated $5 million, bringing the total cost to nearly the level of the bond issue, school officials said.
The estimated $13 million cost of bringing the elementary school into code compliance could go higher once work gets under way, Look said.
At public meetings, questions were raised about the project’s cost, the bond’s impact on taxes and if it would be better to renovate the elementary school and keep it separate from the high school.
Questions were also raised about the proposal’s impact on St. Rose School. The Catholic grade school, located across from the Crofton elementary school, receives services from the Crofton school district.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.