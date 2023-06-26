Raising four children as a single parent in the early 1970s, Diane Reese never hesitated helping others — including the mentally ill — despite the many challenges in her own life.

Her lifetime of compassion touched countless lives, leading to her selection as the 2022 Yankton Citizen of the Year (COY). She was recognized Sunday at a reception in The Center, one of many organizations where she has made an impact.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.