Raising four children as a single parent in the early 1970s, Diane Reese never hesitated helping others — including the mentally ill — despite the many challenges in her own life.
Her lifetime of compassion touched countless lives, leading to her selection as the 2022 Yankton Citizen of the Year (COY). She was recognized Sunday at a reception in The Center, one of many organizations where she has made an impact.
The audience reflected the wide diversity of areas in her life. She provided understanding where others often felt fear during her 36 years as a psychiatric nurse at the Human Services Center (HSC) state mental hospital in Yankton.
Outside of work, Reese volunteered for programs like the Banquet, which she has been involved with for 27 years. Her volunteering also includes Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, The Center, the United Church of Christ and the United Way of Greater Yankton, to name a few.
Reese grew up in Tripp, a Hutchinson County community of fewer than 1,000 residents. After high school graduation, she moved to Yankton at age 17 to start her nursing education. Her new hometown was considerably larger than Tripp, requiring adjustments for the young woman.
“I was a country kid who was a bumpkin,” she told the COY audience. “Living in a community like this was initially kind of overwhelming. But as I fell in love with being a student nurse at the Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing, I knew this was going to be my calling.”
Reese brought with her a sense of always extending a helping hand to those in need.
“I always enjoyed being able to provide something for somebody else,” she said, “whether it was a playmate who needed a Band-Aid or it was my dad, whose truck stopped and I had to walk a mile to get him some gas.”
Reese’s first marriage ended in divorce. She faced not only the challenge of raising and providing for her four children — three boys and a girl — but also dealing with the stigma often associated back then with divorce, particularly for women.
“My life had a lot of ups and down, but my Christian faith has really maintained me through the downs,” she explained. “When I had the ups, I went ahead and had the strength to reach out to other people at times when they were needing something. I thought that maybe I could provide just a listening ear.”
Often, that emotional support becomes more valuable than money, Reese said
“Sometimes, a listening ear means just as much to a person as giving them $100 to pay a bill. Both are important, but when you can share the love in your heart by offering that kind of support — that means a great deal to people,” she said.
“Sometimes, we forget that (fact), so keep it in mind as you are with a relative, friend or someone else. … Say ‘Hello! Welcome! I’m glad you’re here. Let’s get together.’ But if you say, ‘Let’s get together,’ make it a point to call that someone. It’s the action that’s the really important part.”
A FAMILY’S LOVE
Vicki Foederer, Reese’s daughter, spoke Sunday about the COY recipient’s resiliency, empathy and generosity, even when she faced her own struggles.
“We are here to celebrate the never-ending kindness and giving heart of Diane Reese,” Foederer said. “She has lived and sacrificed for her family, her church and her community.”
Reese has lived by the motto: To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift.
“She was an educator to children when the daycare wanted nothing to do with them because it’s just too difficult,” Foederer said. “She was a health care volunteer who held the hands of the elderly who may no longer have had a family. She was a spokesperson for those without a voice … when it might be uncomfortable.”
In her role as a nurse, Reese listened without judgment to those with mental health issues and who may no longer have felt they had a voice, Foederer said. Reese worked to make HSC patients feel comfortable and loved, even if it meant putting herself in danger at times, her daughter added.
Reese also provided a role model and cheerleader for those in her daily life who made mistakes and felt no one longer believed in them, Foederer said.
“I learned this as a child, young adult and mother,” Foederer added.
Reese was often the unsung hero who provided rides, made meals, served at church and community functions and even cared for stray animals who showed up at her house.
In her everyday life, Reese gave to others, believing it was her ministry, despite her own struggles with balancing work, family and finances, her daughter said.
“She probably feels someone else is more deserving of this (COY) award than herself,” Foederer said. “It’s not about her, it’s about putting others first.”
Reese’s children said they continue feeling a special connection to Yankton even though they have grown up and moved away.
“We continue to have fond memories of what our mom has done for the community of Yankton and what the community of Yankton has done for our mom,” Foederer said.
The daughter returned to the motto: To give anything less tha your best is to sacrifice the gift.
“(Distance runner) Steve Prefontaine may have said it, but Diane Reese, the mother of Mike, Gregg, Vicki and Vaughn, has lived it and will continue to live it until she can no longer give it,” Foederer said. “Mom, I love you all the way up to the sky and back.”
GIVING THANKS
Sunday’s program included accolades from a number of featured speakers.
Michelle Redman provided the invocation, representing the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational). She read a prayer written by the church’s pastor, the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan.
Showing emotion, Redman provided her own thanks for Reese’s impact on her life.
“Over 22 years ago, you came into a young family’s life and you were a lifesaver for new parents with a baby dealing with known and unknown health issues,” Redman said. “With a kind heart and generosity, you helped carry us through that time and as we added to our family, and through to today. We don’t know where we would be without you, and not just you, but your whole family who has embraced us and has following the lead you have set for them your entire life.”
During the program, proclamations were ready by Yankton City Commissioner Mason Schramm, Yankton County Commission Chairman Don Kettering and District 18 Sen. Jean Hunhoff.
Yankton UCC member Pam Kettering spoke of Reese’s devotion to various church ministries, including her instrumental role in starting the Banquet food ministry.
Reese taught Sunday School because of her belief in Christian education for children, Kettering said. Reese also provided long-time service as a deacon and with the women’s fellowship and funeral committee. As a deacon, she welcomed both members and visitors at church and delivered loaves of bread to newcomers, especially those with small children.
Reese combined the qualities of “compassion, thoughtfulness, a wicked sense of humor and angel’s wings” as she extended her time, talents and treasures with a servant’s heart, Kettering said.
And, Diane met future husband, Earl Reese, when he sang in the church choir, Kettering added with a smile.
FOND MEMORIES
Longtime friend Cee Sorenson recalled how she and Reese met at nursing school, the start of a decades-long friendship filled with love and laughter. They bonded not over their common profession but also their roles as single women raising a family in difficult times.
“It was a time of transition,” Sorenson said. “We learned a lot at that time on how to be frugal, how to get along with other people, how to cope with what society was maybe thinking about you at that time. You come through those times bigger or angry and bitter. We came out very independent and resilient. We learned a lot.”
Reese provided true friendship as a trusted confidante, Sorenson said. “Diane was always looking for those needing an extra hand and also looking out for the underdog. She always showed respect for others; that’s just who she was … I’m proud to have her as my friend,” she added.
Another speaker, Deanna Helgeland Branaugh, met Reese nearly 45 years ago while working at HSC. Reese served as a nursing supervisor while Branaugh had just started as a recreation therapist.
It was a bond that has literally lasted a lifetime.
Using visual aids and humor, Branaugh displayed the wide variety of hats Reese wore during her lifetime.
“She’s an idea person, with her thinking cap on all the time,” Branaugh said. “She’s one to look ahead at what needs to be done before others realize there’s a need. … She’ll be remembered not for what she said but for how available she was.”
Branaugh offered one more hat analogy.
“Yankton is lucky to have you hang your hat here,” she told Reese. “The world is a better place with you, Diane. Hat’s off to Diane!”
