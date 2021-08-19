• Cheyenne Crow-Guzman, 28, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
• Eriberto Martinez, 39, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
• James Percel, 40, Wakonda, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
• Blaine Knutson, 32, Beresford, was arrested Wednesday for driving with a revoked license.
• Nicholas Hines, 39, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a court hold.
• Brandon Painter, 21 Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
• Brett Cramblett, 26, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a forged instrument and possession of a controlled substance.
