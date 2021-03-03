BROOKINGS — Some South Dakota grocery stores are now offering participants of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) a chance to double up on fresh fruits and vegetables. Supported by SDSU Extension, the United States Department of Agriculture and the Fair Food Network, Double Up Dakota
A grant-funded pilot program, Double Up Dakota Bucks doubles the value of SNAP dollars spent on fresh produce. For every $1 spent on fresh fruits and vegetables, $1 is matched, up to $10 to $20 per customer, per visit. Participants can then return to the retailer to redeem Dakota Bucks for more fresh fruit and vegetable purchases.
Participating South Dakota retailers for SNAP/Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) participants are:
• Lakota Thrifty Mart, Dupree;
• Cahoy’s General Store, Lake Andes;
• Buche Foods, Oacoma;
• Buche Foods, Wagner.
The goal of the program is to encourage the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables and thus, cash cannot be used in place of the coupon. However, more than one coupon can be redeemed at a time to go towards the purchase of fresh produce.
The reason this program is limited to SNAP/EBT customers and locations, Dvorak says, is because it is a grant-funded pilot program. South Dakota and non-South Dakota residents using an EBT card can earn and redeem Double Up Dakota Bucks only at the store where the coupon was earned. Other SNAP-eligible items will continue to ring up at a regular price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.