Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 5:39 pm
The executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents has been named the next Nebraska Commissioner of Education
According to a press release Friday, the Nebraska Board of Education has chosen Dr. Brian Maher as the next commissioner.
“The decision comes after a nationwide search process that included staff and stakeholder input and interviews with three finalists led by search firm McPherson and Jacobson,” the press release said.
Maher has served as CEO and executive director of the Board of Regents since 2020. Earlier this month, he announced his resignation effective at the end of June.
A Nebraska native, Maher previously served as superintendent at Sioux Falls Public Schools in South Dakota and at Kearney and Centennial Public Schools in Nebraska. He was also an administrator at Waverly, Elkhorn and Johnson-Brock Public Schools and a teacher at Elkhorn and Clarks Public Schools.
Maher received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education at Midland Lutheran College before he went on to earn his Master’s and Educational Doctorate in Education Administration from the University of Nebraska.
He will replace Dr. Matthew Blomstedt, who served nine years as commissioner until his resignation in January.
