CASES DISPOSED: JUNE 24–30, 2023
Claire A. Wingert, Merrill, Iowa; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Micaela Zambrano, Omaha, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Summer D. Minshall, 1003 Memory Lane, A14, Yankton; No SD registration in possession of SD carrier; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Stephanie Aguilar Garcia, 504 Green St., Yankton; Illegal U-turn; $132.50; Fail to report accident to police officer; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Keefer Dean Smith, 606 W Riverside Drive, Apt. D, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Maribel Arroyo Roque, Orchard, Neb.; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Nicolas Jose Ochoa, Le Mas, Iowa; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Catessa Fleury, Chamberlain; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended and 10 days credit; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Michael Joshua Torres, 406 Cedar St., Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; No drivers license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd of; $1,166.50; License revoked 1 year; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 2 years suspended; 3 years’ probation; Driving under influence-1st of; Punishment enhanced by part II information; Driving under influence-3rd of; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; No driver’s license; Recharged by information.
Kristeen Marie Vandriel, Freeman; No throwable life saving device; $122.50.
Michael J. Rens, Ireton, Iowa; Water skiing w/o observer or mirror; $132.50.
Kent Allen Bauer, Brownsville, Texas; Overweight on axle; $201.50.
Angel Rose Green, Avon; No SD registration in possession of SD carrier; $132.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $200; License suspended for 30 days.
Daniel Keith Winge, Sioux City, Iowa; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $184.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Patricia Marie Hasker, 2008 Roberts St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ally Kay Lande, 707 Burgess Rd., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Jeremy Ray Bickett, 412 East 4th Street, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $96.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended and 3 days credit; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Trinity Shane Hurrell, Mission Hill; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Thomas Never Miss A Shot, 412 E 4th St., Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Petition sustained; Failure to appear/report felony; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 1 year suspended and 125 days credit; Failure to appear/report felony; Recharged by information; failure to appear/report felony; Recharged by information.
Thomas Never Miss A Shot, 412 E 4th St., Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Littering prohibited; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 1 year suspended and 135 days credit; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Cole A. Fiedler, Bloomfield, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $218.50.
Ethan J. Vanarsdale, 203 Violet Dr., Yankton; Insufficient number personal flotation device; $122.50.
Michelle L. Hilliard, Vermillion; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Christopher Blayne Heier, 113 Gregg St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Bryce Waylon Johnke, Irene; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Melissa Ann Franklin, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 104, Yankton; Compulsory school attendance; $250; Compulsory school attendance; $250.
Damion Lewis Beil, Irene; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 29 days suspended.
Maryah Marquee Doss, Omaha, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Cheyenne Rose Lapointe, Crofton, Neb.; Driving under influence-1st of; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
David Michael Lang, 412 E 4th St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended); $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Orin Archambeau, 422 W 15th St., Apt. 32, Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st of; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Dawn Marie McBride, Sioux Falls; Arrest prior to request for extradition; Extradited.
William James Rogers, 2002 Cedar Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Jeffrey Sean Loecker, 1004 W. 14th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jenna Pinkelman, Saint Helena, Neb.; Improper highway entry; $132.50.
Destiny Desire’ Thomas, Mission Hill; Speeding on other roadway; $137.50.
Ryan Emanuel Kraft, 2403 West City Limits Rd., Yankton; Personal watercraft rules-not using lights; $132.50.
Zane Michael Woodruff, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jesse Glenn Watts, 305 Pine St,, Apt. 2, Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd of; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic container; Dismissed by prosecutor.
James Andrew Wiener, 1202 Timberland Drive, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st of; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Jasmin Marie Samuels, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 306, Yankton; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; $296.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Sydney Rai Nielsen, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25.
James Davis Milliken, Wayne, Neb.; Maximum weight per tire width; $182.50.
Lisa Marie Varilek, 1234 Pine St., Yankton’ Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Jaden Beltz, 3019 Mary St., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Mark Richard Blakey, Senior, Geddes; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $287.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dean Thomas Honomichl, 2200 Douglas Ave, #34, Yankton; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Jeffrey Darrell Foster, Schofield, Wisc.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dom abuse simple assault recklessly causes bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st of; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Dom abuse simple assault recklessly causes bodily injury; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd of; Recharged by information.
Jason Lee Zephier, Vermillion; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Disobey judicial process; $78.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 24 days credit; Driving under influence-3rd of; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Rodney York, Huron; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $599.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 26 days suspended and 4 days credit; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Melissa Ann Franklin, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 104, Yankton; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; $396.50; Jail sentence of 60 days with 55 days suspended; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; $396.50; Jail sentence of 60 days with 55 days suspended; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; $396.50; Jail sentence of 60 days with 55 days suspended; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Recharged by information; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Recharged by information; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Lindsey A. Heine, Fordyce, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Daniel J. Westervelt, Kleefeld, Man; Overweight on axle; $217.50.
Ally Lande, 707 Burgess Rd., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Kenneth L. Tellberg, Renner; Disorderly conduct; $132.50.
Dalton Barkley, Fountain, Col.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $270; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $270.
Lewis Jarel Simms, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm 3rd or subsequent offense; $116.50; Jail sentence of 2 years with 1 year suspended and 68 days credit; Simple assault attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Punishment enhanced by part II information; Simple assault attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm 4th offense; Recharged by information; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by information; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Cody James List, Utica; Driving under influence-1st of; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st of; Recharged by information.
Jarrett Jacob Harms, 200 Maple Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Laura Lynn Bagola, 1019 Walnut Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Brett Anthony Miller, 810 E. 13th Street, Apt. 39, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Katherine M. Prince, Pierce, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Robert Joseph Jeffery, Volin; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Izabella Joan Nissen, 308 E 21st St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Therese Marie Soukup, 4400 Hermans Loop, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Yohania Barnes Lopez, 1004 E Side Drive, #5, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Speeding on other roadways; $132.50.
Alexander Almaguer Fernandez, 505 W 4th St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Summer D. Minshall, 1003 Memory Lane, A14, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Kaylea Christine Kosters, 2931 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume possess tobacco under 21; $200; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Kazleigh Chuan Martin, 1003 Memory Lane, B12, Yankton; Refusal to surrender license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Refusal to surrender license; Recharged by information.
Harlie Ann Bratton, Wichita, Kan.; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; $596.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended and 5 days credit; Contribute to abuse neglect or delinquency; Recharged by information.
Scott Hartranft, 2019 Cedar, Yankton; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat; $126.50.
John Haberer, 102 Curlie St., Yankton; No proper license plates on vehicle; $132.50.
Shawn Riley Coulson, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kloey Faye Ballert, Mission Hill; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jerry Russell Caton, 813 Park Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Samantha Elaine Franklin, 802 E 13th St., Apt. 12, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Tonia Renee Raisor, 809 Broadway Ave, Yankton; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Dismissed by prosecutor; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Recharged by information.
Hillary Jean Raker, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Lacee Lee Feltman, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
CASES DISPOSED:
JULY 1-7, 2023
Srimukund Kadiyala, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $178.50.
Kyle Frieberg, Homeless, Yankton; Enter or surreptitiously remain in building; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 2 days credit.
Donald Hofer, Jr., Scotland; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Medardo Antonio Urbina Jarquin, 504 W. 8th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
David Michael Lang, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Phillip D. Stahl, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Domestic abuse – violation of conditional bond; $421.50; Jail sentence of 90 days with 80 days suspended and 2 days credit; Domestic abuse – violation of conditional bond; Recharged by information.
Joe Maire, Sioux Falls; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $1,496.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 60 days with 30 days suspended; Disobey judicial process; $378.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 10 days suspended; No driver’s license; $132.50; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Jeremy Kristofor Nelson, Volin; Seat belt violation; $25.
Thomas Patrick Noecker, 2001 Bradley, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Marvin Jesus Lopez, 2800 Broadway, Lot 42, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Seat belt violation; $25; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Ismael Antigua, Junior, 2010 Burleigh St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Mark Richard Blakey, Senior, Geddes; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $267.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Easton Lee Macklem, Le Mars, Iowa; Seat belt violation; $25.
Leroy Brooks Olesen, Parker; Seat belt violation; $25.
Sonja Louise Solberg, 911 W. 12th St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Keith Hupp, Kansas City, Mo.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Robert H. Williamson, 816 E. 8th St., Yankton; Violation (2) (4) 2 or more times; Dismissed by prosecutor; Violation (2) (4) 2 or more times; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to file return; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to file return; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to file return; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to pay tax; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to pay tax; $96.50; Jail sentence of 360 days with 358 days suspended and 2 days credit; Violation (2) (4) 2 or more times; Recharged by information; Violation (2) (4) 2 or more times; Recharged by information; Fail to file return; Recharged by information; Fail to file return; Recharged by information; Fail to pay tax; Recharged by information; Fail to pay tax; Recharged by information; Fail to pay tax; Recharged by information; Violation (2) (4) 2 or more times; Recharged by complaint/petition; Violation (2) (4) 2 or more times; Recharged by complaint/petition; Fail to file return; Recharged by complaint/petition; Fail to file return; Recharged by complaint/petition; Fail to pay tax; Recharged by complaint/petition; Fail to pay tax; Recharged by complaint/petition; Fail to pay tax; Recharged by complaint/petition.
Christopher Lewis, Wagner; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Seth Glen Michael Cressy, 803 E. 16th St., Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Phillip D. Stahl, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 90 days with 80 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Matthew Nicholas Munroe, Knoxville, Tenn.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Sotirios Rebas, Holiday, Fla.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Weston Edward Moysis, Gayville; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Michael Thomas Sparks, Cherokee, Iowa; Following too closely; $132.50.
Ariel Patricia Lammers, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Conner Eugene Frasch, Tyndall; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.