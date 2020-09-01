HURON — The U.S. Census Bureau will host a booth at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron from Thursday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 7. Census representatives will assist anyone wishing to respond to the census, or answer any questions.
As of Aug. 30, 65.4% of households in South Dakota had self-responded to the 2020 Census, Beadle County had a self-response rate of 66.8%, with the city of Huron at 68.3%. These are both ahead of the current national response rate of 64.7%. Huron had a 75% self-response rate during 2010 Census.
Responses to the census help determine the annual distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds to local communities for the next ten years. These funds are used to support schools, emergency services, transportation and healthcare infrastructure.
The response period for the 2020 Census ends Sept. 30.
