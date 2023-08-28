POUND COUNT
DAILY RECORD POLICY
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
ARRESTS
• Amelia Zephier, 25, Yankton, was arrested at 11:32 a.m. Friday on a facility hold for Clay County.
• Steven Sage, 25, Yankton, was arrested at 11:55 a.m. Friday for possession of a revoked, altered or fictitious license and driving with a suspended license.
• Zaki Ahmed-Awil, 37, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Friday for simple assault.
• Abdulrahman Khaire, 35, Yankton, was arrested at 1:28 p.m. Friday for simple assault.
• Ricky Harrison, 34, Volin, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. Friday for failure to appear.
• Phillip Joseph, 45, Yankton, was attested at 9:56 p.m. Friday for violation of protection or no-contact order, issued by Minnehaha County; bench warrant for failure to appear, issued by Minnehaha County (2); an out-of-county warrant for abuse or cruelty to minor/victim under the age of 7 and abuse or cruelty to minor/victim age 7 or above, both issued by Minnehaha County; and an out-of-county warrant for breach of conditions.
• Alonso Alaniz, 25, Portales, Minn., was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Friday for threatening law enforcement officer of family (2) and obstructing officer, jailer or firefighter.
• Jesus Machuca Planchart, Yankton, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Saturday for entering or refusing to leave property after notice/order defied.
• Jessica Kellen, 27, Yankton, was arrested at 3:14 a.m. Saturday for DUI (second).
• Evan Mackey, 39, Yankton, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Saturday for simple assault/domestic.
• Coty Picotte, 32, Vermillion, was arrested at 3:41 p.m. Saturday for entering or refusing to leave property after notice/order defied.
• Vladisnier Rodriguez Alonso, 32, of Miami Gardens, Florida, was arrested at 1:09 a.m. Sunday for DUI.
• Thomas Snowe, 35, of Yankton was arrested at 2:55 a.m. Sunday on a bench warrant issued by Yankton County for failure to appear
• Mauricio Martinez, 28, of Yankton was arrested at 3:19 a.m. Sunday for DUI.
• Andre Jones, Jr., 27, of Yankton was arrested at 3:07 p.m. Sunday on a probation hold for Court Services; for aggravated assault domestic; for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice, for order defied (M1).
• Alicia Stone Arrow, 39, of Yankton was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Sunday for simple assault domestic.
• Michael Shelhamer, 33, of Springfield was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Sunday for aggravated assault domestic; reckless discharge of a firearm or possession of loaded firearm while intoxicated; possession of firearm — prior felony drug conviction; and commission of felony while armed.
