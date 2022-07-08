The Yankton School Board will swear in recently re-elected board members Terry Crandall and Sarah Carda and open the new school year as it performs its annual reorganization, Monday.
Also, the school board will consider a Use of Soccer Facilities Agreement with the Yankton Youth Soccer Association and hold the 2022-2023 YSD Budget Hearing.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. in the Yankton School District Administration Building, located at 2410 West City Limits Road. To view the meeting via livestream, visit www.ysd.k12.sd.us, click “School Board” and then click “Live Stream School Board.”
