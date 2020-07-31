• A report was received at 6:45 p.m. Thursday of the theft of a crossbow on Pine St.
• A report was received at 7:51 p.m. Thursday of the theft of a bicycle on Whiting St.
• A report was received at 7:52 p.m. Thursday of a protection order violation on Ferdig Ave.
• A report was received at 8:05 a.m. Friday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 10:36 a.m. Friday of the theft of a vehicle on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:25 a.m. Friday of the theft of a purse from a vehicle on Memory Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:34 p.m. Thursday of theft off of 311th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:12 p.m. Thursday of vandalism off of 445th Ave.
