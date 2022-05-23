VERMILLION — The Vermillion Public Library will be hosting Phyllis Schrag, a South Dakota Humanities Scholar from the Speakers Bureau, at noon on Friday, June 3.
Schrag will be presenting “If You Have to Grow Up, It Might As Well Be In a Small Town.” Schrag, grew up in a tiny South Dakota town that measured four blocks by six blocks. Her reminiscences of life in a small town are universal. She delightfully describes life in a small town from a child’s perspective and brings listeners deep into the heart of a community whose lives revolved around the town whistle, school events and church.
Register online at bit.ly/vpltown to get the Zoom link and let the library staff know if you plan on attending in person or virtually. This program will be held in person at the Vermillion Public Library. The program is sponsored in part by the South Dakota Humanities Council.
