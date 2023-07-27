Yankton Movie Theaters To Reopen Friday
ktsdesign - stock.adobe.com

Yankton is back in the movie business.

The former AMC Cinemas — located at the former Yankton Mall — are reopening Friday with three screens at the new Cinema Magic theaters as part of the new Yankton Event Central.

Larry Skow

Glad to see Yankton come out of the Dark Ages! Oppenheimer and Sound of Freedom are good

Larry Skow

Read up on Oppenheimer first will give better understanding of the events and what transpired afterwards as well. Rose himself was interesting man.

Larry Skow

Before you go see Sound of Freedom. Google a report that has been surpressed for 20 plus years by SEIBOL EDMUNDS. The lady was hired as interpreter. Read her report. It is mind boggling to say the least. I will leave it up to you to dig it up. The activity she took to Rep. Grassley still goes on today. Get a side note. How many know the DOD stuck the family of Sgt Gee with a $60,000 body transportation bill. Sgt Nicole Gee was killed in Afghanistan in Biden’s botched withdrawal. But where is the VFW/Veteran's group on this travesty? It a disgrace not to stand for the lady and her family!!

