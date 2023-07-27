Yankton Movie Theaters To Reopen Friday

Yankton is back in the movie business.
The former AMC Cinemas — located at the former Yankton Mall — are reopening Friday with three screens at the new Cinema Magic theaters as part of the new Yankton Event Central.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Yankton is back in the movie business.
The former AMC Cinemas — located at the former Yankton Mall — are reopening Friday with three screens at the new Cinema Magic theaters as part of the new Yankton Event Central.
The schedule includes “Oppenheimer” (rated R: 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.), “Barbie” (rated PG-13: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.) and “Sound of Freedom” (rated PG-13: 4:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.).
The theaters will be open for business seven days a week.
This story will be updated.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(3) comments
Glad to see Yankton come out of the Dark Ages! Oppenheimer and Sound of Freedom are good
Read up on Oppenheimer first will give better understanding of the events and what transpired afterwards as well. Rose himself was interesting man.
Before you go see Sound of Freedom. Google a report that has been surpressed for 20 plus years by SEIBOL EDMUNDS. The lady was hired as interpreter. Read her report. It is mind boggling to say the least. I will leave it up to you to dig it up. The activity she took to Rep. Grassley still goes on today. Get a side note. How many know the DOD stuck the family of Sgt Gee with a $60,000 body transportation bill. Sgt Nicole Gee was killed in Afghanistan in Biden’s botched withdrawal. But where is the VFW/Veteran's group on this travesty? It a disgrace not to stand for the lady and her family!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.