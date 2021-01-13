100 Years Ago
Friday, January 14, 1921
• Yankton will be the best paved city of its size in the state, with a total of approximately 10 miles or 131 blocks of paving, when the 1921 program, included in petitions now before City Auditor Summers and in the bond issue proposal to be voted on next Tuesday, is completed. Already there are 63 blocks, or 4.8 miles of paving here.
• The Yankton Chess Club played the fourth game of the tourney last night. About 25 of the members turned out. The club has received its new loaded and padded mahogany chessmen and since receiving these men there has been a noticeable improvement in the playing.
75 Years Ago
Monday, January 14, 1946
• Mailing has started on the Gurney Seed and Nursery Company’s 58th annual catalogue, with a flock of extra workers turning a large part of the nursery space into a virtual mailing house. More than half a million catalogues will be sent through the mail before the task is completed, according to Sydney W. Gurney, office manager.
• Yankton police were kept busy Saturday night taking charge of revelers. Eight persons were taken to the city hall and fined or placed in jail on charges of intoxication.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, January 14, 1971
• Temex, Inc., a manufacturer of wood products, is scheduled to move here to begin production during February. The announcement of the move of the Illinois company to Vermillion came this week. According to R.W. Klock, president of the company, wooden picture frames make up about 90 percent of the company business.
• Yankton city library trustees were told Wednesday, at an architectural conference, that if they would “skinny off” a bit here and a bit there, the general plan for the new library building could probably fall within the limits of local and federal funds available, and that a bid-letting could feasibly be held this spring.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, January 14, 1996
• No paper
