PIERRE — Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) announced that all nomination applications to our nation’s service academies for the fall 2022 semester are due by Oct. 1, 2021.
Applications are being sought for the 2022-2023 freshman class (Class of 2026). Nominations are available for the following institutions: the United States Air Force Academy, United States Military Academy at West Point, United States Naval Academy at Annapolis and United States Merchant Marines Academy.
Those interested in learning about the academy application process can reach out to Tyler Tordsen in our Sioux Falls office at Academy_Nominations@rounds.senate.gov or cal 605-336-0486. An informational packet and the application packet can be found on our website, https://www.rounds.senate.gov/constituents/academy-nominations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.