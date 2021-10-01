The Yankton County Commission is set to hold a second reading and discussion on a proposed medical cannabis licensing ordinance during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board will also discuss a public defender contract, a local emergency management performance grant agreement, the Yankton County Hazard Mitigation Plan and a variance.
The board is also scheduled to hold an executive session regarding poor relief and a personnel issue.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocols.
